Fox News' Tucker Carlson surprised his audience by making a vacation announcement that he would be taking some time off this month from his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. His announcement comes quickly on heels of the controversy surrounding the resignation of one of his writers due to racist and misogynistic online posts.

Carlson addressed the departure of one of his writers, Blake Neff, in his Monday night show. He explained that Neff had been posting anonymously on a message board for law school students since he was in college. Carlson did not clarify the nature of Neff's posts, though he did assert that Neff's words were his own, not that of Fox News.

"What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don't endorse those words," Carlson said. "They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born."

Carlson went on to say that Neff was "horrified" to have said posts unearthed and promptly resigned, but Carlson also went on to condemn the "ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man."

To top it off, Carlson informed his viewers that he would be taking a "long-planned" vacation. In the interim, Brian Kilmeade will be guest-hosting the show for the rest of the week. At the end of his broadcast, Carlson said he planned to spend the next four days trout fishing.

He signed off by saying, "In the meantime, we hope you have the best and happiest week, and we'll be back on Monday, if not before."

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs weekdays at 8/7c on Fox News.