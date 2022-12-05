Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Paramount Plus

Regular price: starting at $5/mo.

starting at $5/mo. Sale price: Free for one month with promo code THEGAME

Right now, you can get one month of Paramount+ for free with promo code THEGAME at checkout. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "try it free" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick a plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $5/mo. or ad-free Premium plan for $10/mo.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code THEGAME just before subscribing, and that's it.

Showtime

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Showtime is on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

And as a bonus, you can start this promo with a 30-day free trial. Just think of it as getting seven months of Showtime for $3/mo.

HBO Max

Regular price: $10/mo.

$10/mo. Sale price: $6/mo. for 12 months with promo code PSTLOU

Want to watch The Last of Us for cheap? You can save nearly 45 percent on HBO Max's ad-supported plan at $70/yr. or $6/mo. for one year. Here's how it works: Go to HBO Max and pick the ad-supported, use promo code PSTLOU, sign up, and then start streaming.

Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to full retail at $10/mo. However, you can just cancel it or keep it. It's totally up to you.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $25 (was $30) Amazon

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $25

On sale for $25 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more.

It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Check out other Fire TV streaming devices on sale, below:

Roku Express 4K Plus

Roku Express 4K+, $30 (was $40) Amazon

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $30

Not a fan of Google TV? Amazon has the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for $30, or $10 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings. This streaming device has Roku built-in, which is one of the easiest and uncomplicated streamers out there. Just plug it into your HD or 4K TV, sync it to your home's Wi-Fi network, and download your favorite streaming channels -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and others -- and start streaming.

ecozy Air Purifier

ecozy Air Purifier, $70 (was $170) Amazon

Regular price: $140

$140 Sale price: $70 with promo code N652SFXM and on-page coupon

Best for larger rooms that are up to 215 square feet, the ecozy Air Purifier -- which is on sale for $70, or half off with promo code N652SFXM along with the on-page coupon, at Amazon -- can clean and freshen up your home in minutes. And thanks to its H13 true HEPA filter, this air purifier captures 99.97 percent of particles in the air, such as odors, dust, smoke, pet odors, and more. Breathe easy!

SelectTV Streaming App

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription StackSocial

Regular price: $479

$479 Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (was $150) Amazon

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $90 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want world class audio for cheap? Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $90, or $60 off their list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen on these earbuds. Not only do these wireless earbuds have top tier audio with a comfy fit, they also pair seamlessly and effortlessly with just about any Apple product -- including the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and even the Apple TV 4K.

Check out other Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds on sale, below:

Motorola MH7602 Wi-Fi 6 Router + Intelligent Mesh System

Motorola MH7602 Wi-Fi 6 Router + Intelligent Mesh System, $124 (was $199) Amazon

Regular price: $199

$199 Sale price: $124 (all-time lowest price ever)

Are you experiencing buffering or video lag when streaming Netflix? If the answer is yes, then it sounds like you might need the Motorola MH7602 Wi-Fi 6 Router + Intelligent Mesh System -- which is on sale, as a bundle, for $124, or $75 off, at Amazon. This system greatly increases your home Wi-Fi range for instant and fast internet speeds in more rooms in your home -- up to 5,000 square feet.

Platin Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System

Platin Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System, $629 (was $1,099) Amazon

Regular price: $1,099

$1,099 Sale price: $629 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $629 (was $1,099) at Amazon, the Platin Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System is one of the easiest and fastest ways to upgrade your entertainment center with Dolby Atmos and THX-tuned world class audio. And since it's wireless, you don't have to deal with miles of speaker wire getting tangled and out of control.

Just plug each component into an outlet, sync your smartphone with the system itself via Bluetooth and the WiSA app, and start watching your favorite movies and TV shows in complete surround sound.

Want to beef up your home audio? Check out these other Platin Audio deals, below:

Want more? Check out the best deals on other streaming movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video here.