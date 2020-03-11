Tom Hanks and spouse Rita Wilson have reportedly both tested positive for Coronavirus. TV Guide has confirmed that the actors were filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia when they became sick.

Hanks released a statement saying, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

The outbreak of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has reached more than 120,000 cases and an estimated 4,200 deaths worldwide, and the CDC has confirmed that the virus can be more serious in older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. While Australia is not on the CDC's Warning Level 3 list of countries recommended you avoid non-essential travel to, it does have an estimated 128 cases confirmed according to The Guardian.