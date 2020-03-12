Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for Coronavirus, the couple revealed on Wednesday. TV Guide has confirmed that the actors were filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film in Australia when they became sick.

Hanks released a statement on social media, saying, "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

The outbreak of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has reached more than 124,000 cases and an estimated 4,200 deaths worldwide, and the CDC has confirmed that the virus can be more serious in older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. While Australia is not on the CDC's Warning Level 3 list of countries recommended you avoid non-essential travel to, it does have an estimated 128 cases confirmed according to The Guardian.

Two of the couple's sons also took to social media to offer fans an update on their condition.

In an Instagram video Wednesday night, Chet Hanks explained, "What's up everyone? Yeah, it's true. My parents both got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. But I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin', but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. But I think it's all going to be all right. But I appreciate it and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Colin Hanks issued a statement on Twitter, writing, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."