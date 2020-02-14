If you've been watching Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector, then you know the show's biggest danger has returned now that the eponymous killer has moved back to NYC. And Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) is excited because he thinks he can finally catch him.

In the clip, Lincoln's friend and former partner, Det. Michael Sellito (Michael Imperioli), understands why Lincoln wants to dig into the search and chase clues as soon as possible, but he also wants Lincoln to proceed cautiously. The last time Lincoln hastily went after the Bone Collector (played by actor Brian F. O'Byrne), he fell victim to the serial killer's trap, which led to him becoming a quadriplegic. Sellito isn't the only one pushing prudence. Lincoln's eyes and ears in the field, newly promoted Det. Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel), also believes it's better to wait things out. But will Lincoln listen?

"That's what you said to me three years ago," Sellito said to Lincoln when he says there is no time to waste. "Ten minutes before you entered that warehouse, you and I had this very exchange. I'm saying I had a feeling something was wrong, but you knew you were right and here we are."

