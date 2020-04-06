The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale was delayed because it included some special effects that weren't completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut post-production down. But the episode was close enough to being finished that AMC was able to release an extended sneak peek of the sure to be exciting finale that features the long-awaited return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who has been missing since the middle of Season 9.

Back when Season 9 took the multi-year time jump after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was taken by the helicopter people, Maggie was away studying how to rebuild civilization with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson). But now in this sneak peek of the finale, "A Certain Doom," we see her receive a letter from Carol (Melissa McBride) informing her that her friends Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) are dead because there's a group called the Whisperers terrorizing the survivors.

Showrunner Angela Kang has teased that Maggie will return in the "nick of time," and Father Gabriel's (Seth Gilliam) speech to the kids sets this up, talking about "others," friends who will come help the survivors in their time of need. You can bet on Maggie riding in with reinforcements and saving the survivors holed up in the hospital tower from Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his horde that have the building surrounded.

After the finale, Lauren Cohan will rejoin the regular cast in Season 11. She left The Walking Dead to star in an ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, which has been since canceled.

The sneak peek also sets up the return of Virgil (Kevin Carroll). Virgil met Michonne (Danai Gurira) at Oceanside and promised to help her get weapons to help her people in the war with the Whisperers, but when she got to his home base she found out he was lying and he took her prisoner. Once she got free, she showed him mercy and helped him move on from the deaths of his family. Apparently his encounter with Michonne changed him a lot, because he's seen returning to Oceanside, which seems to be deserted, while Father Gabriel's voiceover suggests that he's there to help.

It also introduces a mysterious new character, who seems to be some sort of ninja in an iron mask. Is he friend or foe? We'll find out when The Walking Dead returns for its Season 10 finale, which will air sometime later this year.