Nicole Kidman has a knack for playing beautiful and successful women who secretly live in personal hells. She did it on Big Little Lies, a turn that earned her several awards including an Emmy, and she's doing it again on HBO's limited series The Undoing, which premieres in May.

The premium cable network dropped the first teaser for the drama Friday and Kidman is so methodically enraged, taciturn, and determined in the 90-second clip that it's almost scary. In the series, she stars as Grace Sachs, an upperclass New Yorker whose perfect life is torn apart by a scandalous murder. Hugh Grant co-stars as her outwardly perfect husband, but he too appears to have duplicitous ways. Even Grace's dad Franklin (an always convincing Donald Sutherland) and her son Henry (Noah Jupe) behave suspiciously. And Edgar Ramirez co-stars as a police detective determined to find the truth.

Kidman is reuniting with her Big Little Lies collaborator David E. Kelley, who wrote The Undoing. The series is based on the bestselling Jean Hanff Korelitz novel, You Should Have Known. The Night Manager's Susanne Bier will direct the small-screen adaptation.

The Undoing premieres in May on HBO.