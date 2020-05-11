If you're like us, you're more than ready to journey back into The Twilight Zone because, frankly, it's a less disorienting place than our current reality is. The good news is we won't have to wait much longer. The second season of Jordan Peele's reboot is due to arrive on CBS All Access very, very soon, and details about what to expect are starting to come together.

After all the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout Season 1, including that epic "Blurry Man" payoff in the finale, we're definitely excited to see where Peele's vision for the updated Twilight Zone goes from here. For now, here's everything we know about The Twilight Zone Season 2 so far.

It'll arrive in June. CBS All Access has announced that all 10 episodes of The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, June 25.

The first trailer builds the mystery. The first trailer for The Twilight Zone Season 2 (above) is filled with creepy oddities, including a town full of people who freeze in place for "world maintenance" and a soothsayer who seems to disappear from his tarot reading shop. We'll have to wait and see how all of these pieces come together, but Peele's narrator smile is eerier than ever in this preview.

The cast is stacked. The Twilight Zone Season 2 will once again feature some serious star power. The sprawling list of confirmed guest stars already includes Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jimmi Simpson, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The first photos have also dropped. Click through the gallery below to see all of the photos from Season 2 so far, including first looks at Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, and more in the newest batch of episodes.

Christopher Meloni and Jenna Elfman, The Twilight Zone Photo: Shane Harvey/CBS

A few details about each episode are already available. Though episode descriptions have not yet been revealed, CBS All Access has shared certain details about all 10 episodes ahead, including the titles and details on the writers, directors, and cast members starring in each installment.

Episode title: "8"

Starring: Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren

Directed by: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Written by: Glen Morgan



Episode title: "A Small Town"

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome

Directed by: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Written by: Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Episode title: "Try, Try"

Starring: Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury

Directed by: Jennifer McGowan

Written by: Alex Rubens

Episode title: "You Might Also Like"

Starring: Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee

Directed and written by: Osgood Perkins

Episode title: "Ovation"

Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon

Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Episode title: "Downtime"

Starring: Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale

Directed by: J.D. Dillard

Written by: Jordan Peele

Episode title: "The Who of You"

Starring: Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter

Written by: Win Rosenfeld

Directed by: Peter Atencio

Episode title: "A Human Face"

Starring: Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

Directed by: Christina Choe

Written by: Alex Rubens

Episode title: "Among the Untrodden"

Starring: Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Directed by: Tayarisha Poe

Written by: Heather Anne Campbell

Episode title: "Meet in the Middle"

Starring: Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

Directed by: Mathias Herndi

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

The Twilight Zone Season 2 will premiere with all 10 episodes on CBS All Access on Thursday, June 25. Season 1 is currently available to stream on CBS All Access.

