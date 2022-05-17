Rebel Wilson, Senior Year Boris Martin/Netflix

If you want to watch a movie on Netflix but don't have time to scroll through rows and rows of options trying to make a choice, the Daily Top 10 list can help guide you to a decision. It's just one row to scroll through, and if a lot of people are watching these movies, they must be good, right? Maybe. There are good ones and bad ones on the list on Tuesday, May 17. No. 1 is Senior Year, a new comedy starring Rebel Wilson as a woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school, which in her mind is exactly where she left off. No. 2 is the disturbing documentary Our Father. No. 3 is Lucy Hale-led cartel thriller Borrego. Rounding out the top 5 are WWII drama Operation Mincemeat and Spanish comedy The Perfect Family. It's almost exactly the same list as yesterday, with only Forrest Gump and U.S. Marshals switching spots at the bottom of the list.

But which films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix to watch right now.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies from Tuesday, May 17







For fans of: Adults in high school, comas | Is it good?: Nah

Rebel Wilson is back! Did you miss her? Well, in any case, here's a movie where she plays a cheerleader who falls into a coma for 20 years and wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to finish high school. You'd think they'd let her do it online or something, but then we wouldn't have this movie, would we? It's a pretty big stinker, but Sam Richardson is in it, and I love seeing him in stuff. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: 23andMe, evil doctors | Is it good?: It's so unsettling

Netflix churns out true crime documentaries faster than you can even say true crime, but Our Father is particularly chilling, in a Rosemary's Baby sort of way. It all starts with a woman taking a DNA test, which informs her that she has dozens of half-siblings and that they're all actually the children of a fertility doctor, who spent years secretly impregnating patients with his own sperm. Gross and terrifying. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: When normal people get involved with the cartel, but not in a Breaking Bad way | Is it good?: Nope

Lucy Hale stars as a botanist fighting for her life when she's kidnapped by a member of the drug cartel and forced to help him on a dangerous journey to his drop-off point. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: World War II, tricking Nazis, Tom Wambsgans | Is it good?: Yeah

On Succession, Matthew Macfadyen does such a pitch-perfect impression of a sad Midwestern man that it's easy to forget he's actually British, so allow this film to be your reminder. A mustachioed Macfadyen stars alongside Colin Firth in this World War II drama based on the true story of two intelligence officers who devised an elaborate scheme to throw the Nazis off their plan to invade Sicily. Their plan involved a corpse washing up on the Spanish coast, armed with fake documents that would be intercepted by Nazi spies. I love when history's weird. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. The Perfect Family

For fans of: Slobs vs. snobs comedies | Is it good?: No

In this Spanish comedy, a rich young man is marrying a woman from a lower social class, and his parents are not happy about it. So the families have to get to know each other and try to find some common ground. The rich folks learn to be less uptight, you know? It's pretty cliched. (Yesterday's rank: 5) [Trailer]

For fans of: Low-effort animated movies | Is it good?: Not at all

The long-running comic strip Marmaduke gets a fart joke-heavy animated adaptation that features Pete Davidson, of all people, as the voice of the titular goofy Great Dane. It's a bad movie, but kids might like it anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Gerard Butler and other tough guy action stars | Is it good?: It's OK

In this heist thriller, Gerard Butler plays a detective working to capture a team of former Marines before they can rob the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles. If this doesn't feel like a new movie on Netflix, you're right; according to New on Netflix, it was on Netflix from May 2020 to May 2021, left Netflix for a year, and came back on May 1. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Adam Sandlerification, the way Ben Stiller says "I will put you to sleep" | Is it good?: Honestly, it's still great

Netflix users love absolutely nothing more than they love an Adam Sandler comedy. This is one of the classic ones, starring Sandler as a failed ice hockey player who joins a golf tournament in order to win enough money to buy his grandmother a house. The best part is easily Ben Stiller, who plays a perfect, hammy, handlebar mustache-wearing villain. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Life being like a box of chocolates | Is it good?: Everyone has their own opinion because everyone has seen it

Tom Hanks plays a simple-minded man who plays an unwitting role in some of the biggest events of the 20th Century. You know this movie, you love this movie. Even if you think it's overly sentimential hokum, you still cry when Bubba dies and when Forrest gives his speech to Jenny's grave at the end. I'm getting misty just thinking about it. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Sequels that aren't as good as the original, Tommy Lee Jones | Is it good?: It's fine

This Harrison Ford-less sequel to The Fugitive finds Tommy Lee Jones chasing down a new fugitive, played by Wesley Snipes. It's nowhere near as good as The Fugitive, but what is? It still has Tommy Lee Jones doing the cantankerous lawman thing that we all love so much. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10





