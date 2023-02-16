Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List has finally been renewed for Season 2. The action thriller series was an instant hit when the first season was released back in July 2022, but fans had to wait until early February for renewal to be official. Fortunately, the long wait was worth it — and as a bonus, Prime Video has also ordered a The Terminal List prequel series, which will follow Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards.

The Terminal List Season 1 was based on the book of the same name, which is the debut novel of Navy SEAL-turned-author Jack Carr. It follows a SEAL commander named James Reece (Chris Pratt) as he gets to the bottom of a military conspiracy that goes all the way to the top in order to get revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of the rest of the men of his unit — and the only two people even closer to him, too.

Since The Terminal List was published in 2018, Carr has written four more novels about James Reece, so Pratt & co. don't have to worry about running out of stories to adapt. Its popularity and its abundance of source material make The Terminal List seem like a potential long-running franchise for Prime Video. We'll try to answer any questions you might have about The Terminal List Season 2 below, and update the post as details get announced.

The Terminal List Season 2 renewal

After many months of listening to our agonizing, Amazon Prime Video has finally delivered the news we've all been waiting for: The Terminal List has been renewed for Season 2, according to Variety. The news came in early February, seven months after Season 1 premiered. That's a long time to make things official, given how much of a success the military thriller was for Prime Video; it was the No. 1 show on Prime Video for over a month and hit No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming Top 10, bested only by the incredibly popular Stranger Things.

There's no word on what took Prime Video so long to renew the series, but given that global superstar Chris Pratt is the lead, it likely had to do with working around his schedule and ironing things out for Season 2. In August, Jack Carr addressed the delay in the renewal, saying, "Chris wants to do it and Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart." Carr added that the hard work of appearing in almost every action-packed scene "almost killed" Chris Pratt. "I've worked in a couple of subplots to take the pressure off him in the next [season]."

The Terminal List Season 2 release date prediction

There's no word on when we can expect Season 2, but given that there's been no word on a production timeline, we can assume it's going to be a while before we see James Reece back in action. We would not expect it to air in 2023.

Which book will The Terminal List Season 2 follow, and what's it about?

Unlike Reacher Season 2, which will jump ahead to the 11th of author Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, The Terminal List Season 2 is expected to follow Jack Carr's chronology. In an interview with Comicbook.com, showrunner David DiGilio encouraged fans of the show to read Carr's second novel, True Believer, because it's the next installment of James Reece's story. "It's an incredible read and it's a great blueprint for Season 2," DiGilio said. In a separate interview, Carr said that Season 2 would have eight episodes, the same number as Season 1.

According to Jack Carr's website, True Believer follows James Reece on a new adventure, as he accepts a presidential pardon for the things he did in The Terminal List in exchange for helping the U.S. government try to stop a worldwide terrorist plot that's connected to a "shadowy former Iraqi commando" with whom he has a history. As he travels around the world hunting down terrorists and looking for answers, Reece uncovers a global conspiracy involving a CIA traitor and "a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions." All in a day's work for James Reece.

Jack Carr has written five James Reece novels so far, so there's enough source material for this show to run for years if that's in the cards.

Who will be in The Terminal List Season 2?

By the end of The Terminal List Season 1, there aren't a lot of people left alive who could be in Season 2. The only person we could say with 100 percent certainty will be back is Chris Pratt. However, True Believer introduces a lot of new characters that could bring even more A-list talent to the series.

What is The Terminal List spin-off about?

An untitled The Terminal List spin-off is in the works, co-created by Carr and David DiGilio and centered on Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), following his transition from a Navy SEAL to a CIA paramilitary operator, according to Variety. Pratt will reportedly also appear in the series as James Reece, as will Jared Shaw as Ernest "Boozer" Vickers. Fans of Carr's work can also expect to see characters from his books, including Raife Hastings and Mohammed Farooq.

Where can I watch The Terminal List?

The Terminal List is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. Season 1 is now streaming.