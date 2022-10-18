Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
We're already planning our summer at Cousins Beach
We can't wait to head back to the picturesque New England town of Cousins Beach for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video's young adult romance series is based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han, who also happened to author our favorite Netflix movie trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, so it's no wonder the Amazon show stole our hearts over the summer. (Han also created the series.) While the cast is definitely Gen Z, viewers of all ages are hooked on the pretty coastal setting, the quality soundtrack (hello T-Swift), and the excitement of first love.
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2.
Season 1 followed the first book in the coming-of-age trilogy, documenting 16-year-old Belly Conklin's (Lola Tung) summer vacation and her love triangle with brothers and walking Abercrombie and Fitch models Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Meanwhile, the boys' mother Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) revealed she has breast cancer and agreed to participate in a cancer trial to hopefully find a cure — a deviation from the book's storyline. While the series uses the first book as inspiration, Amazon Studios did take some other liberties including, adding Jeremiah's bisexualily and having Belly participate in the debutante ball. With that in mind, we can only assume Season 2 will follow the second book in the series, It's Not Summer Without You, and hope that Amazon will pick The Summer I Turned Pretty up for a third season to round out the trilogy with We'll Always Have Summer. Fingers crossed!
If you're like us and can't wait to see what's in store for Belly and her friends, keep reading for everything we know about the Season 2 of TSITP.
Prime Video already greenlit The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season weeks before the first one premiered on the streaming service, and we're sure glad they did. The Belly+Conrad+Jeremiah love triangle is possibly the greatest budding romance of our time (well, ok, at least of summer 2022), and it deserves to be followed through, regardless of whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah.
Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for Season 2. Production on Season 2 started in July of 2022, — check Jenny Han's Instagram page for photographic evidence — so we're hoping that could mean a 2023 release (possibly in June like Season 1?). The first season had seven episodes, so Season 2 will likely follow that pattern.
Major possible spoiler alert for Season 2: In the second book of Jenny Han's trilogy, Susannah dies from breast cancer, which naturally has a deep affect on her sons. Amid the grief, Conrad runs away from home and Belly and Jeremiah head out on a road trip to find him. Through it all, Belly and Jeremiah get closer and the love triangle deepens. We don't know how closely the TV adaptation will follow that storyline. We'll have to wait and see in Season 2.
Most of the summer vacation house crew will be returning in Season 2, including the Conklins — Belly (Tung), her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung), and brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) — as well as Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno). Belly's friends Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Cam (David Iacono) are also set to return.
On Aug. 31, Amazon announced two new cast members: Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will be joining Season 2 in recurring roles.
Season 2 of TSITP will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. You can watch the full first season now.