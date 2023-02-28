We can't wait to hit the beach for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video's coming-of-age romance series is based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han, who also created the series (and wrote the source novels for Netflix's romance movie trilogy To All the Boys I've Loved Before). With its coastal vibes, quality soundtrack, and, of course, that love triangle, it's like someone bottled the feeling of summer vacation and made it a show.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty followed 16-year-old Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) on her annual summer trip to Cousins Beach, where she found herself in a love triangle with brothers and walking Abercrombie and Fitch models Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Meanwhile, the boys' mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), revealed she has breast cancer and agreed to participate in a cancer trial to hopefully find a cure — a deviation from the book's storyline.

While the first season used the first book as inspiration, Amazon Studios did take some other liberties; in the show, Jeremiah is bisexual, and Belly participates in the debutante ball. Han has teased more changes in Season 2, but we're still expecting plenty of elements from the second book in the series, It's Not Summer Without You. If Amazon picks up The Summer I Turned Pretty for a third season, that will likely round out the trilogy with We'll Always Have Summer. We're hoping we can see the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle through to the end, regardless of whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah (or even Team Cam).

So if you're here for teenage love triangles, coastal grandma aesthetics, and books-turned-TV-series, keep reading for everything we know about the Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 release date prediction

No release date for Season 2 has been announced, but since Season 1 premiered in June 2022 — and since summer is in the title of the show — our best guess is that the new season will be released this summer.

Filming on Season 2 officially wrapped in November 2022. The show's official Twitter account shared this adorable pic of some of the cast to prove it. What we'd like to know is: Where can we get our hands on one of those jackets?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 plot

MAJOR possible spoiler alert for Season 2: In the second book of Jenny Han's trilogy, Susannah dies from breast cancer, which naturally has a deep effect on her sons. Amid the grief, Conrad runs away from home, and Belly and Jeremiah head out on a road trip to find him. Through it all, Belly and Jeremiah get closer and the love triangle deepens.

However, we don't know how closely the TV adaptation will follow that storyline. Han's TikToks have shown Rachel Blanchard, who plays Susannah, hanging out during Season 2 filming, indicating we'll most likely see her character in the next installment. Whether those are flashbacks or present-day scenes remains to be seen. At the end of Season 1, Susannah agreed to start clinical trials for her cancer treatment, and Han has hinted that there will be more deviations from the books in Season 2. "There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han told E! News at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards on Dec. 17. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 cast

Most of the summer vacation house crew will be returning in Season 2, including the Conklins — Belly (Tung), her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung), and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) — as well as Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno). Belly's friends Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Cam (David Iacono) are also set to return.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Amazon announced two new cast members: Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will be joining Season 2 in recurring roles. Fisher will be playing a character named Skye, who does not appear in the books.

The Summer I Turned Pretty main cast members

Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

as Belly Conklin Christopher Briney as Conrad



as Conrad Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

as Jeremiah Jackie Chung as Laurel



as Laurel Sean Kaufman as Steven

as Steven Rain Spencer as Taylor

as Taylor David Iacono as Cam



Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

Season 2 of TSITP will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. You can watch the full first season now.