Every Tuesday, Netflix announces its Global Top 10 lists, the most-watched movies and shows in English and not in English from the previous week. The ranking metric Netflix uses to share this information with the public is "total hours viewed," which is the sum of the time Netflix subscribers all over the world spent watching a given show or movie. This is a decent way of measuring a show or movie's popularity, as hours viewed roughly corresponds with the number of people watching it — and more meaningfully to Netflix, watching it all or most of the way through.

You're looking at the list of the most-watched English-language movies. For the week of November 15-21, the most popular Netflix movie in the world is Red Notice, the splashy action comedy starring three of the world's biggest stars, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. It's the biggest thing on Netflix at the moment by far, with over 100 million more total viewing hours than the second-place movie, The Princess Switch 3.

But just because something is being watched for millions of hours doesn't mean it's actually good. So every week, we break down what's worth watching in Netflix's Global Top 10 English-language movies. We do the same for Global Top 10 English-language shows, as well as the American Daily Top 10 list, which we further break down into the Top 10 movies and the Top 10 shows. We also have a running list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, plus the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Global Top 10 movies in English for the week of November 15-21

129.11MM hours viewed

For fans of: The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot | Is it good?: It's good if you don't want to think about anything for two hours

If you need to turn off your brain, you could do worse than to watch Red Notice, a movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Rocky and Ryan play a fed and an art thief, respectively, who team up to catch the world's most-wanted art thief (Gadot), and there are tons of fights, big action sequences with rocket launchers and helicopters, and one bit where the former Brahma Bull takes on a real bull in a bullfight. This would normally be a slam dunkarooni to watch, but the critics will tell you that it's a stinker that should be avoided. I'd counter that it runs on enough megawatts of Hollywood star power to mine two whole Bitcoins, rendering any criticism pointless. Red Notice is the most-watched thing on Netflix, movie or show, for the second week in a row, and No. 1 in 94 countries. (Weeks in Top 10: 2)







24.77MM hours viewed

For fans of: Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens | Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best Christmas franchises, if that counts for anything

If you haven't been keeping up with the shamelessly cuckoo Princess Switch movies, you might be saying, "Wait, there are three of these now?" There sure are, and this time it's a heist. Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) and Lady Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens with a British accent) are simply trying to host a Christmas festival when they discover that the priceless relic loaned to them by the Vatican (yes, you read that right) has been stolen. To get it back, they have to team up with Margaret's identical cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens in a blonde wig) and her various criminal associates. Fingers crossed they find a way to somehow add a fourth Vanessa Hudgens to the mix. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







21.24MM hours viewed

For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only finding out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Weeks in Top 10: 3)







14.91MM hours viewed

For fans of: Buddy comedies, stuff that's good enough but not actually good | Is it good?: It's whatever

If you want evidence of how Netflix is a truly global streaming service, Central Intelligence made the worldwide Top 10 list without being available to stream in America, the company's largest market. But people are watching the 2016 action comedy pretty much everywhere else. Central Intelligence follows Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), a mild-mannered forensic accountant who by chance encounters his high school classmate Robbie Weirdicht, who is now a CIA agent who goes by Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson). To keep his cover from getting blown, Bob has to incorporate the resistant Calvin into his mission. Most of the humor comes from the size disparity between Johnson and Hart. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







13.77MM hours viewed

For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Weeks in Top 10: 3)







13.43MM hours viewed

For fans of: Nic Cage's voice, teaching kids that parenting is hard | Is it good?: It's a solid family film

A family of cave people who only leave their home for necessities must learn to survive in the wild when circumstance forces them out. A normal human boy with a knack for inventions helps them out, as do the requisite friendly animals that all kids movie require. This one is popping in Europe and South America right now. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







12.26MM hours viewed

For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Weeks in Top 10: 4)







10.12MM hours viewed

For fans of: Singing, dancing, hugging | Is it good?: It's cute, and kids love it

The 2016 movie that started the jukebox franchise where cute animated creatures voiced by famous people sing popular songs made the Top 10 list thanks to its strong performance in South America, Northern Europe, and the Philippines. There's a reason why DreamWorks has made three more Trolls movies and streaming series since this movie came out: kids love to sing along. Parents all over the world are sick of hearing "Can't Stop the Feeling." (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







7.77MM hours viewed

For fans of: Wisecracks, 'splosions | Is it good?: It's brainless, but it's hard to think about anything else while you're watching it

We don't know for sure why this Michael Bay-directed Netflix Original from 2019 is currently so popular in Eastern Europe and Egypt. Probably it has to do with people clicking play on the next thing the algorithm recommended after they watched Red Notice. When 6 Underground came out, we called it "dumb, excessive, and a ton of fun." (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







7.68MM hours viewed

For fans of: Spooky stories, Halloween | Is it good?: It's fine, but why are people watching it two weeks after Halloween?

Enough people watched this horror-for-kids sequel in Latin America to push it into the Global Top 10. The world is full of surprises. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)





