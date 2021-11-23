Arcane Netflix

Every Tuesday, Netflix announces a pair of Global Top 10 lists, the most-watched movies and shows in English and not in English from the previous week. The ranking metric Netflix uses to share this information with the public is "total hours viewed," which is the sum of the time Netflix subscribers all over the world spent watching a given show or movie. This is a decent way of measuring a show or movie's popularity, as hours viewed roughly corresponds with the number of people watching it – and more meaningfully to Netflix, watching it all or most of the way through.

Below is the list of the most-watched English-language TV series. For the week of November 15-21, the most popular Anglophone Netflix show in the world is Arcane, the adult animated series based on the hit video game League of Legends that's already one of the best video game adaptations of all time (it's a pretty low bar to clear). And it reached the top spot worldwide without being the No. 1 show in any English-speaking country. Arcane is most popular in Eastern Europe. The rest of the list includes heavy hitters like Tiger King, Narcos: Mexico, and You.

But just because something is being watched for millions of hours doesn't mean it's actually good. So every week, we break down what's worth watching in Netflix's Global Top 10 English-language TV shows, as well as the American Daily Top 10 list, which we further break down into the Top 10 movies and the Top 10 shows. We also have a running list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, plus the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Global Top 10 TV shows in English for the week of November 15-21

1. Arcane Season 1

38.42MM hours viewed

For fans of: Sibling dynamics, League of Legends | Is it good?: It's a solid adaptation and visually exciting

For those uninitiated, League of Legends is a fantasy video game about battling other avatars in an arena, and this show actually makes the source material into something worth watching. Two sisters (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell) end up on different sides of a class war, and Arcane is good about balancing their backstories with the big, thrilling fight scenes you want from a show like this. The first season was released weekly in three-episode chunks, and Netflix has renewed it for a second season. The show is especially popular in European countries like Bulgaria, Latvia, and Croatia. (Weeks in Top 10: 2)







30.03MM hours viewed

For fans of: Nostalgia for the early pandemic era, conspiracy theories about Carole Baskin | Is it good?: It's totally unnecessary

March 2020 will go down in history as the month the world changed for millions people. Oh right, the pandemic and global lockdown went into effect, but I was talking about the release of Tiger King, Netflix's ultra-insane, ultra-popular true crime series that was a balm to the panic of early quarantine. Netflix somehow managed to do a second season despite its star, Joe Exotic, being behind bars and Joe's archenemy, Carole Baskin, refusing to participate in the new episodes (Baskin's lawsuit to prevent the use of footage of her in Season 2 has been fruitless so far). Season 2 catches up with some of the stars to see how Tiger King changed their lives and further investigate the disappearance of Baskin's husband, Don Lewis. Also, more jet skiing! Tiger King 2 was the most popular show of the week in the United States and other English-speaking countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, but the rest of the world is not too interested in this particularly seedy corner of America. We say that's good, because Tiger King makes us look bad. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







3. Narcos: Mexico Season 3

27.54MM hours viewed

For fans of: Crime dramas, cartel violence, drugs | Is it good?: Yes, and this final season gives it the send-off it deserves

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, isn't in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that the series never shies away from showing. Narcos: Mexico is popular everywhere in the world. The week before this it was the No. 1 show in Mexico, the United States, Paraguay, Estonia, Israel, and 17 other countries. (Weeks in Top 10: 3)







23.92MM hours viewed

For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid — adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive — feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. Maid was the most popular show in South Africa, Malta, and Israel this week. (Weeks in Top 10: 8)







5. You Season 3

23.46MM hours viewed

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! If you've already seen Season 3, here are more shows like You to watch next. (Weeks in Top 10: 6)







6. Cowboy Bebop Season 1

21.63MM hours viewed

For fans of: Gutsy adaptations, corgis, Westerns but in space | Is it good?: It's not as bad as the anime superfans are saying





I get that fans of the sci-fi anime that Netflix's live-action adaptation is based on are overly protective of the original, but it's really not nearly as terrible as they say. In the space Western, John Cho and Mustafa Shakir play a pair of bounty hunters who bust all sorts of wanted space criminals while dealing with their own problems, be it pining after a long-lost love or trying to acquire a hard-to-get toy for a daughter. It's stacked with humor, style, violence, and, according to its detractors, total and complete disrespect for the original. We predict Cowboy Bebop will be much higher on next week's list, because it managed to make the Top 10 this week in only three days of release. (Weeks in Top 10: 1)







7. Dynasty Season 4

15.06MM hours viewed

For fans of: Scandalous families, uncut soap | Is it good?: Watch the '80s Dynasty instead

You might be surprised to learn that this CW series is in its fourth season – with a fifth on the way – but a big part of why it's still around is that it's very popular in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, and Switzerland, where it's No. 1 this week. Season 4 revolves around wedding sabotage and mineral rights. It's a shamelessly unoriginal and over-the-top show, but if you love mess, you probably won't be bored. (Weeks in Top 10: 5)







8. Locke & Key Season 2

12.34MM hours viewed

For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences | Is it good?: Season 2 is definitely an improvement on Season 1

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? (Weeks in Top 10: 5)







9. You Season 2

11.67MM hours viewed

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

You is on the list twice, thanks to people rewatching Season 2 or bingeing their way through the whole show for the first time in order to get caught up to the current season. Season 2 is the one where Joe moves to Los Angeles to try to get away from his past and ends up falling in love with Love, who it turns out is just as messed up as he is, just in a different, more impulsive way. It's a lot of fun, and contains two of the show's most entertaining supporting characters, Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor) and Forty Quinn (James Scully). (Weeks in Top 10: 5)







10. Big Mouth Season 5

For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers | Is it good?: It's a reliably consistent good (and super gross) time

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. (Weeks in Top 10: 3)





