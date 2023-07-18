Join or Sign In
Season 3 is going to (Jon) Hamm it up
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are clocking back in at their day jobs behind the desk of The Morning Show for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series. And if the first two seasons of the series are any indication, the morning news might be lighthearted but the drama behind the scenes is downright vicious.
Take a deep breath because this is where we last left the team at the fictional UBA news network. It was March 2020 and COVID-19 was starting to shut down every corner of the world. Having just returned from Italy where cases were spiking, Alex (Aniston) quarantined at home as she descended into a feverish bout with the virus. This was all while she was weathering the media firestorm of her confession that she went to Italy to confront her embattled former co-host Mitch (Steve Carell), who drove off a cliff after she left. In a no-frills segment from her living room, Alex decided to report her firsthand account of having COVID-19 while also defiantly telling her viewers she was done apologizing for the people around her.
Meanwhile, Bradley (Witherspoon) was still in the thick of getting used to her new relationship with Laura (Julianna Margulies) when she had to track down her missing addict brother Hal (Joe Tippett). Cory (Billy Crudup) offered to aid in her search, during which he curiously deemed a good time to confess that he was in love with her. They didn't exactly run into each other's arms, because when they finally locate Hal, he was still sober but he was in a COVID-ridden hospital.
On May 1, well in advance of Season 3, Apple announced it renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season, cementing the future of one of the streamer's first original series.
With that recap in mind, here's everything to know about The Morning Show Season 3 and the new cast members poised to shake things up.
The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will premiere Sept. 13 with two episodes on Apple TV+. The new season comes nearly two years after Season 2 concluded in November 2021. The first season was among the at-launch titles for Apple TV+ in November 2019.
In addition to the returns of Aniston, Witherspoon, Crudup (who won an Emmy for the series in 2020), and Margulies, The Morning Show Season 3 will also bring back Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee as series regulars.
But the already star-studded cast is about to get even shinier. Mad Men's Jon Hamm joins as a character named Paul Marks, who is described as a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Bradley, and Alex into his powerful orbit." At his side will be Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson, Marks' chief of staff.
Hamm's looming role was all but confirmed with a first look of the new season, released by Apple on June 29, which cryptically revealed "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA." Anyone else getting Elon Musk/Twitter vibes from that description?
Sleepy Hollow alum Nicole Beharie will also join the new season as Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who will serve as a new anchor on The Morning Show. The character is said to work hard, play hard, and navigate the Teacup (the affectionate name for the TMS desk) with good-humored irreverence.
But there is more! Beloved British actor Stephen Fry will stop by as Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters, according to a Deadline report.
Production wrapped on Season 3 on February 9, as indicated by Aniston's celebratory Instagram post. Among the photos she shared was one of her and Hamm donning helmets in what looks like a dune buggy, meaning Alex may be taking the newest cast member off road this season. Aniston also teases a consequential return with a photo featuring returning guest star Marcia Gay Harden, who was Emmy nominated for her role in Season 2.
Witherspoon shared her own behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram on February 8, including one interesting shot of Bradley sitting at what sure looks like the UBA Evening News desk. Could Bradley be saying goodbye to the sunrise to join the greats like Walter Cronkite and Diane Sawyer in the hallowed halls of evening news?
Season 3 will begin with a two-episode premiere on Sept. 13 on Apple TV+. The first two seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+.