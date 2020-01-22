The Masked Singer just took one small step towards its Season 3 launch with its latest costume revealed exclusively to TV Guide: the Astronaut. Astronaut is number 10 of 18 creatures and whatchamcallits vying for the golden trophy that T-Pain and Wayne Brady now have somewhere at home; Astronaut joins the previously unveiled Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle in the race.

Of course, we haven't even heard Astronaut sing, and this picture doesn't offer any clues about this person's approximate height. We can't even make any reasonable guesses about this person's gender since we know better to assume the Astronaut is male. But since it's never too late to start Masked Singer sleuthing, how about we toss a reasonable wager into the universe: Pharrell Williams.

Astronaut, The Masked Singer

Sure, Pharrell is a global, A-list superstar with hand in fashion, music, movies and many other fields, and he is undeniably a guardian of cool. But The Masked Singer has promised to up its celebrity game in its third season, and Pharrell is a fun-loving, cartoon-appreciating kid at heart who loves nothing more than putting smiles on faces and making people feel happy. Plus, he loves space: he's in a group named after a planet, his music label was named Star Trak, and this Astronaut looks awfully similar to the logo for his clothing line Billionaire Boys Club, no? Plus, he can sing, and he's no stranger to reality competition shows! We'll find out soon enough whether this hunch is on-point.

The Masked Singer Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10:30/9:30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c.