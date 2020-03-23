One last time (no really, it's the last time) with feeling, everyone! The Magicians is gearing up for its final musical episode, and in your feels is the exact place you don't want to be for this one.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, the premise of this year's musical is revealed as a spell that causes our heroes to break out into song any time they experience a heightened emotion. Considering the hell (both past and present) these characters have been through lately, it's hard to imagine a moment they wouldn't all be emotional, which should make for some wildly entertaining numbers.

The sneak peek teases a slew of musical performances, this time featuring our girl Marina (Kacey Rohl) and even Sir Effingham, the misogynistic pig. It also looks like we'll get a duet between Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley). Watch the clip above!

The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.