Will Season 2 cover the second game?
It hasn't even been a month since The Last of Us premiered on HBO, and yet excitement for a second season of the post-apocalyptic thriller is already bursting. This is hardly a surprise. The series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann — who wrote the game that the show adapts — is quickly becoming one of HBO's biggest hits of all time. Episode 3 starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett recorded 6.4 million viewers, a 12 percent increase from Episode 2's viewership, according to Variety. And everywhere on the Internet, fans of the game as well as those new to the story are praising Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's performances as Joel and Ellie.
HBO officially renewed The Last of Us for a second season on Jan. 27. Since we're only a few episodes into the drama's first installment, we don't have much information on The Last of Us Season 2 just yet. But TV Guide will share everything we learn about the next chapter of the story here.
Since The Last of Us Season 1 is still airing, it'll be a while before Season 2 premieres. As soon as the first season ends we'll be keeping a close eye on news of when filming and production for the second part begins.
There has been no confirmation on how much of the game The Last of Us Season 1 will cover. But The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that "as for this show's ending, expect the debut season to cover the entirety of the Last of Us game." That leaves us with The Last of Us Part 2, the sequel game that Naughty Dog released in 2020 — more than 7 years after the release of the first one. After HBO announced the show's renewal, Druckmann posted on his Twitter, "Part II —> HBO." Given this, we are expecting The Last of Us Season 1 to cover the first game, and Season 2 to at least start covering Part II.
Without having played the game, it's hard to say who will appear in The Last of Us Season 2. After all, the episodes released thus far have killed off our new favorite characters one after another. But it's safe to assume that Pascal's Joel and Ramsey's Bella will return for a second season. Fans of the game are also discussing potential casting for Abby, a key figure in The Last of Us Part II.
The Last of Us Season 1 continues Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. Episodes will also stream on HBO Max.