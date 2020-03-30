Just in time, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is back to tell it like it is. On Monday, CBS All Access revealed the first trailer for The Good Fight Season 4, coming to the streaming platform on April 9 — and this season, Diane is fed up.

"I never used to swear, so when I do that it has added meaning," she says in the trailer. "And this is motherf---ing nuts."

It's a perfect Christine Baranski line delivery, and I'm making it my new slack alert.

The snappy new trailer also introduces an arc for this season: the mysterious Memo 618. Whatever is in that memo is making Diane's cases disappear. "It seems to allow rich and powerful people to not comply with judicial rulings," she observes. While she's unraveling that thread, the firm will also be facing off against familiar faces from the Good Wife universe: Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning and Zach Grenier (now back as a series regular) as David Lee.

John Larroquette and Hugh Dancy have also joined the ensemble for Season 4 alongside returning cast members Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Delroy Lindo.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

In addition to the trailer, CBS All Access has also released new key art for the fourth season, below. The season kicks off on Thursday, April 9 with "The Gang Deals with Alternate Reality," in which Diane finds herself in a world where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current president of the United States. A new episode will follow on Thursday, April 16, followed by a one-week hiatus before the season picks up again on April 30.

The Good Fight Season 4 premieres Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access.