There's a whole lot going on over at the CW, with tradition being thrown out the window when it comes to the fall lineup. Some beloved shows got the ax with no warning, including Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is out of character for the network to do. Usually, we get a heads up before killing off an entire series, or even the courtesy of a final season. Other canceled shows missing from the fall lineup include Legends, Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and 4400, and prepare to say goodbye to Roswell, NM and In the Dark, which will both end after their upcoming fourth seasons.

The good news is that juggernauts like Riverdale and The Flash are still alive and kickin — but both shows won't return to teh schedule until midseason. New shows are on the way, though and the boys of Supernatural are back, in more ways than one.

The CW's Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

Along with Riverdale and Flash, All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker all scored early renewals, and they'll be joined by new series Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker prequel Walker Independence on the schedule. All three of those new shows feature stars of Supernatural in some capacity, with Jensen Ackles narrating the love story of John and Mary Winchester, Jared Padalecki executive producing the Walker prequel, and Misha Collins starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights. The latter show will also be saved for midseason, though.

Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below!

Walker, All American Homecoming, Superman & Lois CW

Fall 2021

The CW Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

All American. (Premieres Oct. 10)

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10)



The CW Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)

9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)



The CW Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)

9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5)



The CW Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)

9 p.m.: Walker Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)



The CW Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)



9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)

The CW Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)



9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)

The CW Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

8 p.m.:

Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)

9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2)



Midseason 2023

Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, and new series Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023. See more details about The CW's 2022-23 TV season.