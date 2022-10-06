X

The CW Fall 2022 TV Lineup: See the Complete Schedule

Here's what's on The CW this season every night of the week

Lauren Piester

Supernatural may be over, but The CW is bringing back its stars in a big way for the new TV season, thanks to three brand new shows in the 2022 CW lineup: Gotham KnightsSupernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker prequel Walker: Independence. Jensen Ackles narrates the love story of John and Mary Winchester on The WinchestersJared Padalecki executive-producing the Walker prequel; and Misha Collins starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights, which debuts at midseason.

Those shows are among a handful of newcomers filling in the gaps after The CW abruptly canceled nine shows earlier this year. BatwomanDC's Legends of TomorrowNaomiCharmedDynasty, and 4400 are among the shows that got the ax. And prepare to say goodbye to Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, both of which will not return after their in-progress fourth seasons end.

But rest assured that All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker are all returning. Check out the full CW fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Katherine McNamara and Matt Barr, Walker: Independence

The CW Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: All American (Premieres Oct. 10)
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10)

The CW Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)
9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)

The CW Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)
9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5)

The CW Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)

The CW Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)

The CW Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)

The CW Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2)

The CW 2022-23 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy DrewGotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023.

Check out trailers for The CW's new series here.

