The CW Fall 2022 TV Lineup: See the Complete Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Here's what's on The CW this season every night of the week
Supernatural may be over, but The CW is bringing back its stars in a big way for the new TV season, thanks to three brand new shows in the 2022 CW lineup: Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker prequel Walker: Independence. Jensen Ackles narrates the love story of John and Mary Winchester on The Winchesters; Jared Padalecki executive-producing the Walker prequel; and Misha Collins starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights, which debuts at midseason.
Those shows are among a handful of newcomers filling in the gaps after The CW abruptly canceled nine shows earlier this year. Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and 4400 are among the shows that got the ax. And prepare to say goodbye to Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, both of which will not return after their in-progress fourth seasons end.
But rest assured that All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker are all returning. Check out the full CW fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.
8 p.m.: All American (Premieres Oct. 10)
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10)
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)
9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)
9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5)
8 p.m.: Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)
8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2)
Fans will have to wait until midseason for new episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew. Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023.
Check out trailers for The CW's new series here.