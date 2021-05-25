The CW Fall 2021 Schedule Is Here

Jared Padalecki, Walker CBS/The CW

Due to COVID-19 production delays, The CW wasn't able to properly kick off its 2020-2021 schedule until January, meaning the current season is set to air until early fall. However, the network is still ready to unveil its fall schedule for the next TV season and reveal what shows will premiere on The CW's new Saturday night lineup.

We'll be seeing the return of Riverdale, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew, along with new favorite Walker. The network also announced a premiere night for the new series 4400, a reboot of the USA series from 2004. Fans of Superman & Lois and Charmed will have to wait for midseason to see the return of those shows, as well as the upcoming All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming.

Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below! New series in ALL CAPS.

Fall 2021

MONDAY

8/7c - All American

9/8c - 4400



TUESDAY

8/7c - The Flash

9/8c - Riverdale



WEDNESDAY

8/7c - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

9/8c - Batwoman



THURSDAY

8/7c - Walker

9/8c - Legacies



FRIDAY

8/7c - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9/8c - Nancy Drew



SATURDAY

8/7c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30/7:30c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9/8c - World's Funniest Animals

9:30/8:30c - World's Funniest Animals



SUNDAY

8/7c - LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

9/8c - KILLER CAMP



Midseason 2022

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

Charmed

DC's Stargirl

Dynasty

In the Dark

Kung Fu

NAOMI

Roswell, New Mexico

Superman & Lois

