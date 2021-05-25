Join or Sign In

The CW Fall 2021 Schedule Is Here

Megan Vick
Jared Padalecki, Walker

 CBS/The CW

Due to COVID-19 production delays, The CW wasn't able to properly kick off its 2020-2021 schedule until January, meaning the current season is set to air until early fall. However, the network is still ready to unveil its fall schedule for the next TV season and reveal what shows will premiere on The CW's new Saturday night lineup. 

We'll be seeing the return of Riverdale, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew, along with new favorite Walker. The network also announced a premiere night for the new series 4400, a reboot of the USA series from 2004. Fans of Superman & Lois and Charmed will have to wait for midseason to see the return of those shows, as well as the upcoming All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming.

Here's Everything Else to Know About The CW's Fall TV Lineup

Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below! New series in ALL CAPS.

Fall 2021

MONDAY
8/7c - All American
9/8c - 4400

TUESDAY
8/7c - The Flash
9/8c - Riverdale

WEDNESDAY
8/7c - DC's Legends of Tomorrow
9/8c - Batwoman

THURSDAY
8/7c - Walker
9/8c - Legacies

FRIDAY
8/7c - Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9/8c - Nancy Drew

SATURDAY
8/7c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30/7:30c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9/8c - World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c - World's Funniest Animals

SUNDAY
8/7c - LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
9/8c - KILLER CAMP

Midseason 2022

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING
Charmed
DC's Stargirl
Dynasty
In the Dark
Kung Fu
NAOMI
Roswell, New Mexico
Superman & Lois