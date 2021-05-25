The CW Fall 2021 Schedule Is Here

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Check out this lineup
Due to COVID-19 production delays, The CW wasn't able to properly kick off its 2020-2021 schedule until January, meaning the current season is set to air until early fall. However, the network is still ready to unveil its fall schedule for the next TV season and reveal what shows will premiere on The CW's new Saturday night lineup.
We'll be seeing the return of Riverdale, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew, along with new favorite Walker. The network also announced a premiere night for the new series 4400, a reboot of the USA series from 2004. Fans of Superman & Lois and Charmed will have to wait for midseason to see the return of those shows, as well as the upcoming All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming.
Here's Everything Else to Know About The CW's Fall TV Lineup
Get The CW's full 2021 fall schedule below! New series in ALL CAPS.
MONDAY
8/7c - All American
9/8c - 4400
TUESDAY
8/7c - The Flash
9/8c - Riverdale
WEDNESDAY
8/7c - DC's Legends of Tomorrow
9/8c - Batwoman
THURSDAY
8/7c - Walker
9/8c - Legacies
FRIDAY
8/7c - Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9/8c - Nancy Drew
SATURDAY
8/7c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30/7:30c - Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9/8c - World's Funniest Animals
9:30/8:30c - World's Funniest Animals
SUNDAY
8/7c - LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
9/8c - KILLER CAMP
ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING
Charmed
DC's Stargirl
Dynasty
In the Dark
Kung Fu
NAOMI
Roswell, New Mexico
Superman & Lois