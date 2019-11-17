

The third season of Netflix's The Crown dropped this Sunday, and as with all "based on true story" tales, people were quick to pick it apart checking historical inaccuracies. This fictionalized version of the English monarchy has always taken some liberties to liven things up, but Season 3, in particular, sent fans flocking to Twitter to fact-check the royal shenanigans on screen.

Season 3 opened with an older Queen Elizabeth played (Olivia Colman) taking on the new age, which includes space travel, fading monarchist popularity, and public scandal. Overall, Twitter's response to Season 3 has been mostly positive, with people dropping all their Sunday plans to binge it as quickly as humanly possible.

10 minutes into Season 3 of The Crown and am further convinced it's the greatest show ever produced and I want it pumped directly into my veins from now until the end of time. — Andréa Cara (@andrea_cara) November 17, 2019

Ok but The Crown's season 3 is fucking awesome 🥺 Like literally everyone's acting was top notch. Please give me season 4 I want moreee 😭😭😍 — The shy thot (@givemeallthegin) November 17, 2019

Only on the 2nd episode of @TheCrownNetflix Season 3 and I'm already obsessed - best season yet by far! 👑 #TheCrown — Emily :) (@Hiya_Its_Emily) November 17, 2019

Despite how impressive most people think the season was, that didn't stop them from wondering how closely The Crown stuck to the historical events on screen. As each episode incorporated a new piece of English history, like clockwork, viewers hit pause to search Google for a quick history lesson. Luckily, because fascination with royalty isn't exactly a new thing, there are plenty of public records available for hungry fans who wanted to do a little digging into the true events being depicted in The Crown.

#TheCrown season 3 has been fact checking like crazy today. pic.twitter.com/F9lnabf1Zc — Twana Tyesha (@twanatyesha) November 17, 2019

"Oh shit I just saw a spoiler for season 3 of the crown!"



"You mean...history?" @TheCrownNetflix — Mia Francini (@miajoycette) November 17, 2019

For every new historical fact I learn while watching The Crown, I do a quick google search — Can You Give Me A Head 🤴🏾🌹 (@DammyRosewood) November 17, 2019

Does anyone else watch an episode of #TheCrown and then immediately google to fact check? 😂🤷🏻‍♀️👑 — Kat =^.^= 🍃🍂 (@DazzlingGeek) November 17, 2019

The Crown is out and thanks to the news orgs doing the Lord's work by already having those historical fact check pieces ready for all of us googling. pic.twitter.com/tEBFUs6H3A — Melissa Yeager 🌵 (@melissayeagr) November 17, 2019

Me, on Google, while watching The Crown: pic.twitter.com/XGGUlymRXJ — Sunniva (@sunnivamidt) November 17, 2019

Anyone else google the actual images of the state visits during the episodes of #TheCrown ... like to just check for accuracy and or similarity pic.twitter.com/HpJPQ6Qr5v — ᴀssᴜᴍᴇ ғᴏʀᴍ (@N_Kar_El) November 17, 2019

Watching #TheCrown ... keep pausing every so often to google facts. So far the series is on point with facts. — David Rivera (@DavRivPhotog) November 17, 2019





Season 3 of The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.