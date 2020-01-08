Now Playing How the Roseanne Revival Came Together

Shameless' Noel Fisher has been tapped to guest-star in The Conners this season, TV Guide has confirmed. The actor will play the now-adult version of Dan's (John Goodman) half-brother Ed in at least two episodes. TVLine was first to report the news.

Ed was first introduced in Roseanne when Dan's dad, Ed Sr. (Ned Beatty), had a son with his second wife, Crystal (Natalie West). Fisher's appearances will be the first time viewers have seen "Little Ed" as an adult, and when The Conners checks in on him, the 21-year-old college grad will reportedly feel some resentment toward Dan for not helping to take care of Ed Sr. in his old age.

Fisher's role in The Conners will also reunite him with Shameless' co-star Emma Kenney, who plays the adult version of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David's (Johnny Galecki) daughter, Harris.

The Conners to Air Special Live Episode During New Hampshire Primary Election

In addition to Fisher's casting, on Wednesday ABC announced plans to air a live episode of The Conners during the New Hampshire primary. Airing Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 8/7c, the episode will feature the cast performing a voting-themed plot live for the east and west coast broadcasts.

The Conners returns Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on ABC.

