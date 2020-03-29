Oh television gods, we have made yet another sacrifice — no more high-fives — in your honor, what hast thou bequeathed us mortals so that we may bask in the glory of your power of entertainment?

This week, the best television and movies include a Canadian comedy import, the latest from Pixar that we weren't even expecting for another several months, and the end of a buddy cop show that made us pine for mai tais inside hollowed-out pineapples.

If this isn't enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Kim's Convenience

Season 4 premieres Tuesday on Netflix

Thanks to shows like Schitt's Creek and Letterkenny, a new generation of Americans are finally realizing what your parents knew from watching years of SCTV and Strange Brew — Canadians are among the funniest people on the planet. The award-winning Kim's Convenience brings more Canuck yuk yuk with the story of Korean immigrants owning a convenience store in Toronto. It's got a lot of heart while also showing a little bite, and doesn't treat itself as a sitcom just about the immigrant experience, instead showing a family sitcom that just so happens to be about immigrants. It's nice, easy-going comfort comedy, like a pipin' hot bowl of bibimbap.





How to Get Away with Murder

Season 6B premieres Thursday at 10/9c on ABC

How to Get Away with Murder returns for its final batch of episodes this week (sorry to have to be the one to tell you that there won't be a Season 7), and hopefully the ABC drama will finally reveal how, exactly, to get away with murder, because we're going insane after being locked inside our houses for weeks. The first episode back picks up in the wake of Asher's (Matt McGorry) death, and Michaela and Connor are booked on murder charges! Meanwhile, Gabriel is now a potential murder suspect. Who knew so much murder was gonna happen on this show? It is unclear whether we'll find out how Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) is still alive and what he's doing back in town, but hopefully we'll get those answers — and find out who killed poor Asher, who was the FBI's mole — sooner rather than later. And hopefully the answer to the latter question turns out to be one of the people we suspected long ago so we can say "told you so." -Kaitlin Thomas





Tales from the Loop

Series premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video

We've seen television shows based on podcasts, insurance-pitching neanderthals, and blogs get made before, so why not one based on a series of weird paintings? Simon Stålenhag's otherworldly depictions of a planet where robots and humans coexist in pastoral landscapes influenced this deliberate sci-fi series about the inhabitants of a small town that's home to The Loop, an experimental facility that challenges the laws of physics and everything that we know. But rather than delve into the supernatural or unexplainable, Tales from the Loop uses its setting to unearth universal truths of life, often through the eyes of children. If you go in expecting big sci-fi explosions, you'll be disappointed. But if you're searching for hauntingly beautiful ruminations on the human condition — plus some cool robots — you'll be in your happy place. [Read our review]





Hawaii Five-0

Series finale Friday at 9/8c on CBS

In this case, "Aloha" definitely means goodbye. After 10 seasons, Hawaii Five-0, CBS's remake of da kine police procedural is hulaing in its last luau and depriving me of much extraneous Hawaii-related wordplay. William Sadler returns as John McGarrett, and his son Steve (Alex O'Laughlin) will finally solve the case his dad left for him 10 years ago. But it isn't all happy farewells as Danny (Scott Caan) gets badly wounded by Wo Fat's wife, who's out for revenge.





Money Heist

Season 4 premieres Friday on Netflix

Known overseas as La casa de papel, Netflix's popular Spanish drama about money heisting (that's a technical term) returns for its fourth season next month. In the new episodes, things are lookin' pretty rough as the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) plan begins to unravel and the thieves have to fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. And if the new season isn't enough heist-related content for you, Netflix is also releasing a companion film known as Money Heist: The Phenomenon, which looks at how and why the show has sparked such a large following around the world. -Kaitlin Thomas





Onward

Friday on Disney+

After the success of Frozen, someone at Pixar HQ wrote "Frozen for brothers" on a whiteboard during a brainstorm meeting. Onward — which Disney is throwing on its streaming service well before it was expected — is the result. This animated family flick is set in a world where magic exists but people (well, elves and centaurs and manticores and other such mythical creatures) got lazy and forgot how/lost the ability to use it. The only folks who still care about it are elf nerds like Barley (Chris Pratt), who embarrasses his self-conscious younger brother, Ian (Tom Holland), with his lack of social graces. On Ian's 16th birthday, he receives gifts from his father, who died before he was born: a magical gem, a staff, and a "visitation spell" that will bring him back for one day. But when the gem breaks when Ian and Barley are casting the spell and only their father's legs are rendered, the brothers go on a quest to find another one. Along the way, they learn a lot about themselves and each other. Onward has all the sweet comedy and emotional resonance you expect from a Pixar movie. After you watch it, you and your family will compare which parts made you cry. -Liam Mathews

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide's Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.