The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale, Y: The Last Man

This weekend was so stacked with great options that cutting it down to just these picks was contentious in the TV Guide offices. Friendships ended, MySpace accounts were blocked, and at least one person got a boo-boo. So to usher in an era of peace and reconciliation, I decided to highlight some of the recommendations that didn't make it in the list right here: The MTV VMAs (Sunday at 8, MTV), the demented puppet noir of Ultra City Smiths (Monday at 11, AMC), Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Tuesday, Netflix), Tacoma FD (Thursday at 10, truTV), and Steve McQueen's new trio of documentaries (Amazon Prime Video, Friday). Phew. Now we can all be friends again.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage Jojo Whilden/HBO

Sunday at 9/8c on HBO, HBO Max

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are like walking word associations for the words "beautiful and talented," which is, just to keep it real, most of the reason I'm interested in this show. In HBO's new adaptation of the 1973 Ingmar Bergman miniseries of the same name, Isaac plays a philosophy professor, Chastain plays a tech exec, and together, they're a married couple on the verge of a devastating breakup. It looks as intimate as it does depressing, which makes sense, considering it was directed and written by Hagai Levi, the guy who gave us The Affair and In Treatment. The cast also includes Corey Stoll and Nicole Beharie. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER]



Ben Schnetzer, Y: The Last Man Rafy Winterfeld/FX

Series premiere Monday on Hulu

An adaptation of the Y: The Last Man comics has been in the works since 2007 and gone through every level of development hell there is, but it finally arrives via FX on Hulu with three episodes on Monday. The setting is eerie: Anyone and anything with a Y chromosome (that is, biological males of the species) mysteriously die off, except for one guy and his pet monkey. That leaves a near-apocalyptic wasteland ruled mostly by women with various motivations, and a society that somehow still isn't too far from our own today. While reviews overall are mixed, Keith Phipps writes in his review that he is hopeful for the series despite its deliberate pacing. New episodes will air weekly. [TRAILER]



Once Upon a Time in Queens

Once Upon a Time in Queens ESPN

Miniseries airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on ESPN

ESPN's 30 for 30 series takes a look at the 1986 New York Metropolitans, better known in Queens as The Friggin' Mets, and it's about time. This team, featuring memorable personalities like Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, and Gary Carter, became a sensation as much for its on-field accomplishments as its off-field shenanigans. They were just like the Mets of the last few decades... except they were also good at baseball. [TRAILER]



Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

Series finale Thursday at 8/7c on NBC

Suit up for one last ride with the Nine-Nine. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season has already shaken up the squad: Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) resigned, Jake (Andy Samberg) was suspended, and Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are rising through the ranks to work on police reform. Details about the hourlong series finale are locked up tighter than Holt's lower back tattoo — all we know is that it's titled "The Last Day" — but it's safe to assume more changes are on the way. What hurts the most is knowing we might never see Cheddar the dog again. Cool cool cool cool cool cool cool. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



My Son

James McAvoy, My Son Peacock

Wednesday on Peacock

In the mood for a thriller but sick of movies that don't have gimmicks? Try out My Son, starring James McAvoy as a man looking for his missing son in this adaptation of a 2017 French film. The gimmick? Despite being the star, McAvoy was never given a script for the film and improvises everything! Dialogue, decisions, action... it all just pours out of McAvoy's head in real-time so he discovers the twists and turns at the same time you do. How that works practically, I have no idea. [TRAILER]





The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Apple TV+

Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV+

In 2019, The Morning Show was Apple TV+'s big launch day show, and it was... eh. Armed with an A-list cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, the drama about a TV newsroom ripped asunder by sexual assault flailed around for half a season before becoming recognizable as a competent television show, so expectations going into Season 2 are lukewarm. But lots of shows find their form in Season 2 after the kinks get worked out, so maybe it will happen here? It's definitely not guaranteed, but as one of the most intriguing releases of the week, I'm dying to find out if it does. [TRAILER]





Max Harwood, Everybody's Talking About Jamie Amazon Studios

Friday on Amazon Prime Video

This stage-to-screen musical film is destined to set your heart aflame -- provided you aren't a hateful malcontent -- as it tells the story of a 16-year-old high schooler's journey against bullying and toward realizing his dream to become a drag queen. It's been reviewed positively with critics likening it to Billy Elliott, and is exactly the feel-good salve you're desiring. [TRAILER]



Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey, Sex Education Sam Taylor/NETFLIX

Season 3 premieres Friday on Netflix

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new head teacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]



Squid Game

Squid Game Netflix

Season 1 available Friday on Netflix

The streak of feel-good, happy shows ends here! I don't know much about this South Korean series except what I've seen from the trailer, which is rife with cruelty, torture, and almost $40 million in cash. A group of participants compete in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. [TRAILER]

