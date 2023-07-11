The Best Movie and TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Whether your movie and TV collection is mostly physical discs or a streaming collection, sales events like Prime Day are a real boon--they make it so much easier to add to it without having to feel so bad about wasting money on such frivolities. So if you're looking to buy some new discs for your home video collection or add some new streaming titles to your digital library, Prime Day's got you covered. First, you'll want to head to the Movies and TV section of Prime Day, where you can check out all the discounts on physical Blu-ray and DVD releases.

If you're into the deals on digital movies and TV shows, as well as major price cuts on a variety of streaming services, Prime Video is also full of deals for Prime Day. This is a great time to add a couple new streaming subscriptions for very little money.

Obviously, navigating all those options is not a minor task, so we've taken the liberty of making some recommendations for some of the better deals Amazon is offering on Blu-ray discs for Prime Day. And while these are all great options, don't forget that this sale is massive and includes tons of other things to buy as well.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.

