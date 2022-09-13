X

The Bear Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Yes, chef!

screen-shot-2020-04-02-at-8-50-16-am.png
Allison Picurro

If you've seen The Bear (and you have, haven't you?), you know why we've named it one of the best shows of 2022 so far. It's fun to see the FX-produced Hulu restaurant dramedy blow up, both because it's the kind of show that usually stays under the radar, and because it helped to solidify Ayo Edebiri as a star. If you're already hungry for Season 2, no one would blame you.

Hulu renewed the series for a second season, but what do we know about it so far? Currently, not much! In any case, we'll keep updating this post as more information gets released, and we'll continue to perfect our donut recipe while we wait.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

The Bear Season 2 Release Date

The Bear will return sometime in 2023, according to co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo. "We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched," they said in a statement when the series was renewed. "And we can't wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023."

Who Will Be in The Bear Season 2?

No casting announcements have been made yet, but it seems safe to assume Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson will all reprise their roles from Season 1. Here's hoping we also get at least one more Jon Bernthal flashback.

Where Can I Watch The Bear?

Season 1 of The Bear is available to stream on Hulu.

