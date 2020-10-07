The Bachelorette's much-anticipated quarantine season with Clare Crawley (and Tayshia Adams, in a twist still to be revealed) is just a few days away, but in the meantime, you can get a little bit of a head start on getting to know the cast of guys who'll be vying for roses. We've tracked down the Instagram accounts of all 31 of the cast members who are participating in Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Will more be joining? We'll see! If they are, we'll add them to this post if and when they're revealed.
But for now, here are the guys we'll meet on Oct. 13 when The Bachelorette premieres, including their name, age, job, hometown, Instagram account name, and something we observed about them from their social media presence. Who will become the next superstar influencer? Who will retreat back into obscurity when their time on the show is over? Do your due diligence now, place your bets on Monday night, and follow along all season long until we find out who gets the Final Rose(s).
Clare Crawley
@clarecrawley
Clare Bear herself.
Tayshia Adams
@tayshiaaa
We'll see what happens!
AJ Yalowan
Age: 28
Occupation: Software Salesman
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California
Instagram: @ajbytheway
Fun fact: AJ visited Georgia (the country).
Ben Smith
Age: 29
Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran
Hometown: Venice, California
Instagram: @benveesmith
Fun fact: Ben posts a lot of workout photos.
Bennett Jordan
Age: 36
Occupation: Wealth Management Consultant
Hometown: New York City
Instagram: @bennettandrewjordan
Fun fact: During the height of the pandemic in New York City, Bennett set up a camping tent in his apartment.
Blake Monar
Age: 31
Occupation: Male Grooming Specialist
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Instagram: @blakemonar
Fun fact: Blake loves his motorcycle.
Blake Moynes
Age: 29
Wildlife Manager
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Instagram: @blakemoynes
Fun fact: Blake really loves his dog.
Brandon Goss
Age: 28
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Instagram: @brandonagoss
Fun fact: Brandon works for the same real estate company I worked for before I became a full-time writer.
Brendan Morais
Age: 30
Occupation: Commercial Roofer
Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts
Instagram: @brendanmorais
Fun fact: For a roofer, Brendan sure has a lot of professional-looking modeling pics!
Chasen Nick
Age: 31
Occupation: IT Account Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @chasennick
Fun fact: Chasen refuses to wear ties.
Chris Conran
Age: 27
Occupation: Landscape Design Salesman
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Instagram: @chrisconran
Fun fact: Chris' bio has a link to an inactive website called "Two Dudes One Kitchen"
Dale Moss
Age: 32
Occupation: Former Pro Football Wide Receiver
Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota
Instagram: @dalemoss13
Fun fact: Dale is a Brooklyn Nets fan.
Demar Jackson
Age: 26
Occupation: Spin Cycling Instructor
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Instagram: @djfromsocal
Fun fact: Demar came dangerously close to revealing he'd been cast on The Bachelorette long before he was allowed to.
Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu)
Age: 29
Occupation: Sports Marketing Agent
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Instagram: @eazyknowsbest
Fun fact: Eazy likes super-skinny jeans.
Ed Waisbrot
Age: 36
Occupation: Health Care Salesman
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Instagram: @ed.waisbrot
Fun fact: Ed is very outdoorsy.
Garin Flowers
Age: 34
Occupation: Professor of Journalism
Hometown: North Hollywood, California
Instagram: @garinflowers
Fun fact: Garin was nominated for a TV news Emmy.
Ivan Hall
Age: 28
Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Instagram: @ivanbhall
Fun fact: Ivan's dad genuinely looked like Denzel Washington when Ivan was little.
Jason Foster
Age: 31
Occupation: Former Pro Football Lineman
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Instagram: @jasonfoster74
Fun fact: Jason looks like an entirely different person from his NFL days.
Jay Smith
Age: 29
Occupation: Fitness Director
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Instagram: @smithjay_
Fun fact: Jay once visited the Great Wall of China.
Jeremy Higgins
Age: 40
Occupation: Banker
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Instagram: @jeremy__higgins
Fun fact: In 2013, Jeremy met Bobby Flay.
Joe Park
Age: 36
Occupation: Anesthesiologist
Hometown: New York City
Instagram: @krap_eoj (currently inactive)
Fun fact: Joe Park deleted his account, but he might be back!
Jordan Chapman
Age: 26
Occupation: Software Account Executive
Hometown: New York City
Instagram: @ayo_chap10
Fun fact: Jordan played college football at Fordham.
Jordan Manier
Age: 30
Occupation: Cyber Security Engineer
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Instagram: @jordankmanier
Fun fact: Jordan loves his white Land Rover.
Kenny Braasch
Age: 39
Occupation: Boy Band Manager
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram: @kennybraasch10
Fun fact: Kenny claims to have no tan lines.
Mike Tobin
Age: 38
Occupation: Digital Media Adviser
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Instagram: @jmrtobin
Fun fact: Mike is a fan of the Calgary Flames.
Page Pressley
Age: 37
Occupation: Chef
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Instagram: @pagepressley
Fun fact: Page is sober.
Riley Christian
Age: 30
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Long Island City, New York
Instagram: @_drchrist_
Fun fact: Riley is a low-key sneakerhead.
Robby Stahl
Age: 31
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Instagram: @robby_stahl
Fun fact: Robby once got posted on the "Hot Dudes Reading" Instagram account.
Tyler Cottrill
Age: 28
Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia
Instagram: @tkcowboy_
Fun fact: Tyler used to be a professional boxer.
Tyler Smith
Age: 36
Occupation: Music Manager
Hometown: Georgetown, Texas
Instagram: @tylersmith11
Fun fact: Tyler founded a clothing brand called Yee Yee Apparel.
Yosef Aborady
Age: 30
Occupation: Medical Device Salesman
Hometown: Daphne, Alabama
Instagram: @yosefaborady
Fun fact: Yosef loves his daughter.
Zac Clark
Age: 36
Occupation: Addiction Specialist
Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey
Instagram: @zwclark
Fun fact: Zac's favorite thing is running marathons.
Zachary Johnson
Age: 37
Occupation: Cleaning Service Owner
Hometown: St. George, Utah
Instagram: @zaczachzachary
Fun fact: Zach founded a CBD company.
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.