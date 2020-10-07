The Bachelorette's much-anticipated quarantine season with Clare Crawley (and Tayshia Adams, in a twist still to be revealed) is just a few days away, but in the meantime, you can get a little bit of a head start on getting to know the cast of guys who'll be vying for roses. We've tracked down the Instagram accounts of all 31 of the cast members who are participating in Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Will more be joining? We'll see! If they are, we'll add them to this post if and when they're revealed.

But for now, here are the guys we'll meet on Oct. 13 when The Bachelorette premieres, including their name, age, job, hometown, Instagram account name, and something we observed about them from their social media presence. Who will become the next superstar influencer? Who will retreat back into obscurity when their time on the show is over? Do your due diligence now, place your bets on Monday night, and follow along all season long until we find out who gets the Final Rose(s).





Clare Crawley

@clarecrawley

Clare Bear herself.

Tayshia Adams

@tayshiaaa

We'll see what happens!

AJ Yalowan

Age: 28

Occupation: Software Salesman

Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California

Instagram: @ajbytheway

Fun fact: AJ visited Georgia (the country).

Ben Smith

Age: 29

Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran

Hometown: Venice, California

Instagram: @benveesmith

Fun fact: Ben posts a lot of workout photos.

Bennett Jordan

Age: 36

Occupation: Wealth Management Consultant

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @bennettandrewjordan

Fun fact: During the height of the pandemic in New York City, Bennett set up a camping tent in his apartment.

Blake Monar

Age: 31

Occupation: Male Grooming Specialist

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Instagram: @blakemonar

Fun fact: Blake loves his motorcycle.

Blake Moynes

Age: 29

Wildlife Manager

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Instagram: @blakemoynes

Fun fact: Blake really loves his dog.

Brandon Goss

Age: 28

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Instagram: @brandonagoss

Fun fact: Brandon works for the same real estate company I worked for before I became a full-time writer.

Brendan Morais

Age: 30

Occupation: Commercial Roofer

Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

Instagram: @brendanmorais

Fun fact: For a roofer, Brendan sure has a lot of professional-looking modeling pics!

Chasen Nick

Age: 31

Occupation: IT Account Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @chasennick

Fun fact: Chasen refuses to wear ties.

Chris Conran

Age: 27

Occupation: Landscape Design Salesman

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram: @chrisconran

Fun fact: Chris' bio has a link to an inactive website called "Two Dudes One Kitchen"

Dale Moss

Age: 32

Occupation: Former Pro Football Wide Receiver

Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota

Instagram: @dalemoss13

Fun fact: Dale is a Brooklyn Nets fan.

Demar Jackson

Age: 26

Occupation: Spin Cycling Instructor

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Instagram: @djfromsocal

Fun fact: Demar came dangerously close to revealing he'd been cast on The Bachelorette long before he was allowed to.

Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu)

Age: 29

Occupation: Sports Marketing Agent

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Instagram: @eazyknowsbest

Fun fact: Eazy likes super-skinny jeans.

Ed Waisbrot

Age: 36

Occupation: Health Care Salesman

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Instagram: @ed.waisbrot

Fun fact: Ed is very outdoorsy.

Garin Flowers

Age: 34

Occupation: Professor of Journalism

Hometown: North Hollywood, California

Instagram: @garinflowers

Fun fact: Garin was nominated for a TV news Emmy.

Ivan Hall

Age: 28

Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Instagram: @ivanbhall

Fun fact: Ivan's dad genuinely looked like Denzel Washington when Ivan was little.

Jason Foster

Age: 31

Occupation: Former Pro Football Lineman

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Instagram: @jasonfoster74

Fun fact: Jason looks like an entirely different person from his NFL days.

Jay Smith

Age: 29

Occupation: Fitness Director

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Instagram: @smithjay_

Fun fact: Jay once visited the Great Wall of China.

Jeremy Higgins

Age: 40

Occupation: Banker

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Instagram: @jeremy__higgins

Fun fact: In 2013, Jeremy met Bobby Flay.

Joe Park

Age: 36

Occupation: Anesthesiologist

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @krap_eoj (currently inactive)

Fun fact: Joe Park deleted his account, but he might be back!

Jordan Chapman

Age: 26

Occupation: Software Account Executive

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @ayo_chap10

Fun fact: Jordan played college football at Fordham.

Jordan Manier

Age: 30

Occupation: Cyber Security Engineer

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Instagram: @jordankmanier

Fun fact: Jordan loves his white Land Rover.

Kenny Braasch

Age: 39

Occupation: Boy Band Manager

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram: @kennybraasch10

Fun fact: Kenny claims to have no tan lines.

Mike Tobin

Age: 38

Occupation: Digital Media Adviser

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Instagram: @jmrtobin

Fun fact: Mike is a fan of the Calgary Flames.

Page Pressley

Age: 37

Occupation: Chef

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Instagram: @pagepressley

Fun fact: Page is sober.

Riley Christian

Age: 30

Occupation: Attorney

Hometown: Long Island City, New York

Instagram: @_drchrist_

Fun fact: Riley is a low-key sneakerhead.

Robby Stahl

Age: 31

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Instagram: @robby_stahl

Fun fact: Robby once got posted on the "Hot Dudes Reading" Instagram account.

Tyler Cottrill

Age: 28

Occupation: Lawyer

Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia

Instagram: @tkcowboy_

Fun fact: Tyler used to be a professional boxer.

Tyler Smith

Age: 36

Occupation: Music Manager

Hometown: Georgetown, Texas

Instagram: @tylersmith11

Fun fact: Tyler founded a clothing brand called Yee Yee Apparel.

Yosef Aborady

Age: 30

Occupation: Medical Device Salesman

Hometown: Daphne, Alabama

Instagram: @yosefaborady

Fun fact: Yosef loves his daughter.

Zac Clark

Age: 36

Occupation: Addiction Specialist

Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey

Instagram: @zwclark

Fun fact: Zac's favorite thing is running marathons.

Zachary Johnson

Age: 37

Occupation: Cleaning Service Owner

Hometown: St. George, Utah

Instagram: @zaczachzachary

Fun fact: Zach founded a CBD company.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.