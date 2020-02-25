Look out, Ashleys, Laurens, and Sarahs. Make way for some Ethels, Mabels, and Dorises. ABC is in the early stages of spinning off its reality dating franchise The Bachelor once again, this time moving beyond the staged romantic entanglements of Instagram influencers and into the dating world of people who don't even know how to turn on a computer. Are you ready for a senior edition of The Bachelor?

During last night's episode of The Bachelor, ABC did its usual casting call asking if you, or anyone you know, might be interested in becoming a contestant on a future edition of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, with one key stipulation: They have to be old. "Now casting seniors looking for love," the message read.

ABC's chief of reality programming, Robert Mills, took to Twitter to confirm that we weren't going senile and this was, in fact, happening.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

This is great. We're not just talking "seniors" like Clare "Dr. Doolittle" Crawley, who was most recently spotted on 2018's Bachelor Winter Games, but, at age 38, could almost be the mother of several current contestants as the show leans younger and younger. We're talking actual early-bird-special at Golden Corral, Tom Selleck said I should do a reverse mortgage, "Would you like a Werther's candy?" singles in their extremely golden years!

ABC's casting page says, "Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!" The show's sign-up page has an easy-to-fill-out form asking questions such as, "Do you have grandkids?" and "Have you ever had a temporary restraining order issued against someone or had one issued against you?" so it should be a fun time all around.

The Bachelor franchise continues to chug for ABC, and the network is actively expanding it with The Bachelor Summer Games and the music-themed The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart due out in the coming months, in addition to another round of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Baby Bachelor is inevitable at this point.

ABC has not responded to TV Guide's request for comment.

Senior Photo: Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC, and sometimes in surprise episodes later in the week because the world cannot get enough.