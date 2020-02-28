It's safe to say coronavirus has everyone freaking out about traveling, and that includes the powers that be at CBS. Variety reports that production on its hits reality competition series, The Amazing Race, has officially shut down.

Currently shooting its 33rd season, The Amazing Race is best known for pushing contestants to their limits as they travel the world by boat, air, and land while interacting with locals from the various countries on the way to their final destination. The premise makes for an exciting series, but with more and more cases of coronavirus being reported worldwide, CBS has decided to play it safe and halt the series.

"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home," a CBS spokesperson told Variety about the decision to suspend production. "At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

Right now, it is unknown when The Amazing Race Season 33 will resume production.

TV Guide reached out to CBS for comment but did not hear back at press time.