There are only two more episodes left in Season 1 of AppleTV+'s delightful murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty, and the penultimate episode dropping on Friday morning will give a little bit more insight into the mind of Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish). We've talked to almost all of the suspects at the party so far, but this episode will clue us into how the detective at the center of it all actually works, and potentially give us more clues on how she plans to solve Xavier's (Dave Franco) murder.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek of the episode, not only do we get to see Danner during her early days on the force, we also meet the mysterious Detective Germain (Reid Scott), who has been discussed so far but not seen on the series. He's already a detective when we meet him in the sneak peek, but Danner is a beat cop who has brought in a turquoise-haired young woman as a potential suspect for the crime Germain is working on.

However, while Germain is certain they have their culprit, Danner has some doubts about whether the girl she's apprehended is actually guilty. Fortunately, Danner gives her the opportunity to join in on questioning which should be able to help her flesh out her theory a bit more.

Germain and Danner are definitely chummy in the clip, but we know in the present day that Danner is absolutely dreading him arriving at her crime scene, so what's going to go down between these two, and does it have anything to do with this case that Danner is flashing back to? You'll have to watch Episode 9 to find out!

The Afterparty is now streaming with new episodes dropping every Friday at 12 a.m. ET.