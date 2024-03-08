One of Netflix's biggest shows this month is the adaptation of The Three-Body Problem, the first book in Cixin Liu's Hugo award-winning sci-fi series, The Remembrance of Earth's Past. Adapted with the shortened moniker 3 Body Problem, it's easily one of the most exciting book-to-screen shows or movies in 2024--and it's almost here. 3 Body Problem starts streaming on March 21, but before then, you still have time to read the novels that inspired it. Amazon's Three-Body Problem box set deal offers the three books in the mainline series for only $33 (normally $57).

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Translated into English by Ken Liu and Joel Martinsen, The Three-Body Problem takes place in a futuristic world where humans have made contact with aliens who want to destroy their planet. Some humans want to defend themselves against the extraterrestrial enemies, while others want the invaders to eliminate what they see as a corrupt, irreparable society. The three books in the series track how humanity handles the knowledge of the impending alien invasion over many years. It received critical acclaim for how it portrayed theoretical, scientific, and philosophical topics in a way that made it easy for audiences to understand and relate to the characters.

The Three-Body Problem trilogy consists of the namesake The-Three Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death's End. In addition to the Three-Body Problem Boxed Set, the individual books are also on sale. If you're only interested in one or two of these books, you can buy them separately using these links:

The Three-Body Problem is three books at its core, but there are others related to it. A fourth novel, The Redemption of Time, takes place years after the original trilogy. However, it's written by the author Baoshu with supervision from Liu instead of Liu himself. Liu also wrote Ball Lightning, a standalone prequel that takes place before The Three-Body Problem.

Many of Liu's other books are also on sale at Amazon. Supernova Era, another bestseller, is nearly half-off its original price at $12. Wandering Earth, his first short story collection, is also on sale for $15. There's also Liu's first graphic novel, Taking Care of God, Vol. 1, which recently released. You can also preorder A View from the Stars, a collection of essays and stories by Liu that releases in April.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.