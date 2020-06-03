[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of The 100, "False Gods." Read at your own risk!]

This week's episode of The 100 spent its time in Sanctum, where, if you can believe it, the execution of a former god wasn't the main event. While Russell, aka Sheidheda (JR Bourne), put plans in place to stoke the rivalries between factions, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) had her work cut out for her repairing the reactor to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

You'd think after so many nuclear apocalypses, these people would invest in wind turbines or something as an alternative energy source?

With a meltdown only hours away, Raven enlisted some Eligius prisoners, plus Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) given their new nightblood status, to help solve the problem, but it turned out the radiation was more serious than she'd originally imagined. Not only would the Eligius prisoners surely die due to their exposure, but the radiation was even a threat to those with nightblood. Realizing Murphy was the only one left who could withstand the radiation long enough to fix the problem, Raven took a dark turn and locked him and the prisoners inside the danger zone, trusting in Murphy's history as a cockroach that he would do anything and everything to save his own life.

Over the course of the series, Raven has pretty harshly judged others for making these kind of life-or-death decisions, which has allowed her to become something of a moral compass for the group. This time though, she was the one in the hot seat, and surprisingly enough, she turned out to be pretty Machiavellian, willing to sacrifice the few for the many. Welcome to the world of gray area, girl. Now she's got some very unhappy prisoners (who also happen to be murderers) baying for her blood, which feels more than a little ominous. We didn't originally include Raven in our deadpool for the final season because we thought she was so safe, but now she might have just moved to the top of our list.

As for Sheidheda, he's still in Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) custody, but that might not last long.

Sheidheda managed to stay his execution by enlisting some Sanctum radicals to create even more unrest among the factions in the city. Realizing she couldn't kill Russell (who she doesn't know is really Sheidheda) without inciting a civil war, Clarke was forced to delay his execution until things died down. Unfortunately, with Sheidheda still plotting away, we doubt tempers will subside any time soon.

We've also got to ask what this means for Madi (Lola Flanery). Gaia (Tati Gabrielle) finally revealed to Wonkru that the Flame was destroyed, and Madi is no longer the Commander, and now there's no telling who they'll choose to follow in the coming days. If they find themselves floundering in their time of lost fate, that could provide the exact opening Sheidheda needs to seize power. A former Commander is better than no Commander at all, right? If that's the case, Madi needs to get herself the hell out of Sanctum since Sheidheda's first agenda item would surely be killing her.

