With COVID-19 cases on the rise all over the country, you may not be spending this Thanksgiving the way you typically do. Even the most famous holiday staple, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, will look different this year. So if you need a distraction, an escape, or just something comforting to keep on in the background throughout the day, allow us to help you out by directing you toward the best TV and movie marathons to watch on Nov. 26.

If you're not spending the day with your family, you can at least spend it with fictional families via BBC's all day Godfather trilogy marathon, Comedy Central's Schitt's Creek marathon, or MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation marathon, because naturally. TBS is also airing all those classic Thanksgiving episodes of Friends, while TNT is airing a bunch of DC Universe movies, like Wonder Woman and Aquaman. And if you're just in the mood for something completely different, E! is playing a couple of movies from the Fast and Furious franchise. Why not? Who cares? Go wild if you feel like it. Watch whatever you want. Just do it safely!

Here's a rundown of all the marathons you'll be able to catch this Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. (All times Eastern.)





Thanksgiving marathons by network:

BBC:

The Godfather (11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

The Godfather, Part II (3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

The Godfather, Part III (8 p.m. - 12 a.m.)

Bravo:

Top Chef (6:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Comedy Central:

The Office (9:00 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Schitt's Creek (8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)

E!:

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (4 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)

Fast and Furious (6:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)



Food Network:

Holiday Baking Championship (1 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Freeform:

Home Alone (6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 - 11 p.m.)

FXX:

The Simpsons (6 p.m. - 12 a.m.)

MTV:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

TBS:

Friends (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

TNT:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Man of Steel (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Wonder Woman (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Aquaman (8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

TV Land:

M*A*S*H (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

USA:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (11:53 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (3:20 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (7 p.m. - 10 p.m.)





