You'd have to be living under a rock not to know the familiar tales of Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and Beauty and the Beast. Immortalized as Disney animated features, these iconic stories get a twisted new life in Season 2 of Kevin Williamson's thriller-horror Tell Me a Story, which is now streaming on CBS All Access.

In honor of the latest installment of the dark anthology series, we tested the cast's knowledge of these familiar stories in a friendly game of Guess That Fairy Tale Character. Some prevailed, like Natalie Alyn Lind and Ashley Madekwe, who breezed through their answers. However, it was a real struggle for Paul Wesley, who couldn't recall Belle's name in Beauty and the Beast. How, Paul?!

Season 2 moves the series to Nashville, where Ashley (Lind), a famous singer, struggles with her beastly image following a life-altering car explosion. Meanwhile, Simone (Madekwe) and Ron's (Caleb Castille) disjointed family could really use a Fairy Godmother. Plus, Tucker (Wesley) seems charming on the outside, but there's more to this restless prince than meets the eye.

This season's cast also includes Danielle Campbell, Carrie-Anne Moss, Garcelle Beauvais, Odette Annable, Matt Lauria, and Eka Darville.

Tell Me a Story Season 2 is now streaming on CBS All Access.

