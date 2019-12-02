

Worlds collided in Season 1 of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story when The Vampire Diaries alumnus Paul Wesley and The Originals star Danielle Campbell teamed up with Vampire Dairies co-creator Kevin Williamson for his fairy tale-themed psychological horror.

While their characters never interacted on Julie Plec's sexy vampire series or its spin-off (Wesley appeared in just one Originals episode, while Campbell never crossed over to The Vampire Diaries), and they didn't cross paths in the first season of Williamson's twisted anthology, Season 2 is making up for that. The upcoming season of Tell Me a Story will finally see the actors join forces on screen, and according to Campbell, they're going to be together quite a lot.

The Tell Me a Story Season 2 Trailer Makes Disney Princes Look Creepy AF

"We have loads of scenes together this season," Danielle Campbell told TV Guide during a recent visit to the set. "It's been actually wonderful because I've known Paul for so many years because of Vampire Dairies and The Originals. So now, actually getting to work with him, he's hysterical. Getting to work with him has been such a pleasure, and he's a phenomenal actor to work off of."

"I've known her from filming in Atlanta for a few years and she's just so sweet," Paul Wesley added. "I feel like I've kinda seen her grow up. I've seen her grown up and now we're playing opposite of each other. We've had a really great time, a lot of laughter."

Their behind-the-scenes enjoyment is a far cry from their on-screen arc, which finds the pair entangled in a disturbing take on a classic tale. In contrast to Season 1's gritty New York setting, the new season takes place in Nashville and tackles the iconic stories of Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella.

Campbell and Wesley's story is inspired by Sleeping Beauty, with Campbell playing Olivia, a strong-willed woman who moves to the Music City to pursue a master's degree in literature. Meanwhile, Wesley's Tucker is a restless novelist with a very creepy secret: He's stalking Olivia. Judging by the official trailer, in which Tucker leers at the recent college grad from afar and even snuggles her while she sleeps, their story probably won't end with happily ever after.

See how it all unfolds when Season 2 of Tell Me a Story premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 on CBS All Access.

