Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour quickly became the biggest concert film of all time when it was released in movie theaters last year, and its reign of cultural domination looks to continue on March 14 when The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) lands exclusively on Disney+, the only streaming service to include the film as part of a subscription.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

And there's reason for even the most dedicated of Swifties who already watched the extended version to care about about this drop. The Disney+ version will be the longest version yet — including "Cardigan" and four acoustic songs that you won't find in any other version of the film. That makes the Disney+ release essential viewing no matter how many times you've sung along to the blockbuster flick.

The extended edition of the film had been available to rent on Prime Video, but it has since been removed, making Disney+ your only option to watch at home. And, rather remarkably, the Disney+ version adds even more content than the extended version. In fact, this is Swift's preferred version of the film, as referenced in the title. It's unclear if and when Taylor's Version will be available anywhere else, but we're sure Swifties would love to own a copy to watch whenever the mood strikes.

Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour was one of the biggest movies of 2023 at the US box office with more than $180 million in earnings in North America alone, outperforming new films in the Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Hunger Games, Transformers, and Fast & Furious franchises.

How to watch Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Movie

The highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. It's only available to stream on Disney+, so you Swifties need to subscribe to watch. The good thing here is that Disney+ is one of the most affordable streaming services around. You can sign up for Disney+ Basic for only $8 per month. If you want to have an ad-free viewing experience, you'll want to step up to Disney+ Premium for $14 per month or $140 per year.

Of course, you could also bundle Disney+ with Hulu. New subscribers can get the Disney Duo Bundle for only $10 per month (with ads). Alternatively, you can step up to the Disney Trio for $15 per month and also gain access to ESPN+.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.