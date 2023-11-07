Taylor Swift Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images

There's Disney Night, Most Memorable Year, Decades Night, and even Icons Night. Over the years, Dancing with the Stars has hosted some epic themed episodes, but there could be one theme to top them all — or should we say chief among them. Swifties, get ready: Dancing with the Stars will hold a Taylor Swift night this season.

If you can't hardly hold onto your score cards, you're not alone. We know lots of Taylor Swift fans are dying to find out more information about this epic night on ABC, so read on to see everything we know so far, including which stars will dance, what songs might make the cut, and who will guest judge.

When is Taylor Swift night on Dancing with the Stars?



On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate the music of Taylor Swift with her very own themed night. The remaining stars of Season 32 will each dance alongside their pros to a song from Swift's discography.

Coincidentally (or not coincidentally), the episode will air the night after ABC airs a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Taylor's new favorite football team the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be on full Taylor watch and allow for plenty of synergistic promotion.

How to watch Taylor Swift night on Dancing with the Stars



Dancing with the Stars' Taylor Swift night will air live on ABC on broadcast television and will stream live on Disney+ at 8/7c on Nov. 21. If you can't watch it live, don't worry. The episode will be available to stream on-demand starting that night on Disney+ and the next day on Hulu.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

As of now, we don't know for sure if Taylor Swift will make a showing at her own DWTS themed night. She isn't new to the ABC dancing competition: In fact, she was a musical guest during seasons 9, 11, and 15.

In the past, artists who have had their own themed nights have stopped by the ballroom. Just last year, during Michael Bublé Night, the Canadian artist performed the opening number and served as a guest judge while the contestants danced to his music.

So while it's conceivable that Taylor Swift will make a guest appearance on Nov. 21, it's also plausible she'll let her lyrics speak for themselves. And no, we don't know if Travis Kelce will be there.

Taylor Swift's past appearances on Dancing with the Stars

As mentioned above, Taylor has performed three times on Dancing with the Stars.

In 2009, before she was a full crossover star, Taylor performed "Jump Then Fall" and "Love Story" on Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars.

That 2009 performance must have been good for Taylor, because she was back the next year for two more performances. In 2010, she played "Mine" and "White Horse" on Season 11 of Dancing with the Stars.

And in 2012, Taylor returned to play "We Are Never Getting Back Together" on Season 15 of Dancing with the Stars.

Who will appear on Taylor Swift's Dancing with the Stars night?



Although Taylor might not be there herself, lead choreographer for The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, will be there. Moore is also no stranger to the show. She's been a choreographer on the ABC series for years (as well as the Fox series So You Think You Can Dance). This time, Moore will be stepping behind the judge's table to guest judge the Taylor Swift-themed evening of dance.

As for the celebrities, we can't say who will definitely still be in the running, but as of now, the remaining couples are:

Although eight stars are still vying for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, only six will remain by the time Taylor Swift Night rolls around.

What Taylor Swift songs will be used?



At this time, we're not certain which songs they'll choose for the remaining couples — it's a blank space, if you will. ABC typically releases the dance style and song selection for each duo in the week leading up to the episode airs. Just don't expect deep cuts; the couples will be picking the hits.

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars



Dancing with the Stars is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. It also airs live Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.