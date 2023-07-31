Over the past three seasons, we've been able to share in the lives of Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen — the three main characters and best friends in Sweet Magnolias. And even though the third season just dropped on Netflix on Jul. 20, 2023, fans are already curious if there will be a Season 4.

Many are concerned there may not be a fourth season because unlike the previous two finales, there weren't any big cliffhangers at the end of Season 3. [Spoilers to follow.]

Throughout the third season, there was a bit of a breakup between the friendship trio. Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) got into a multi-episode fight with lifelong besties Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) when they questioned if she's truly happy with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Ryan Wingate (Michael Shenefelt).

Thankfully, all was right in Serenity before too long: The Sweet Magnolias reconnected in time to celebrate Dana Sue's vow renewal with her husband, Ronnie (Brandon Quinn). As the season wrapped, it had people wondering if the happy ending meant the end of the series. Read on to see everything we know about Sweet Magnolias Season 4 so far.

Will there be a Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

As of July 2023, Netflix has not made any announcements about Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

"Even though this season ended with a nice button, it almost feels like it was a necessary button to really dig in deep for the future," Garcia Swisher told Tudum in June. "There's still so much to be told, so it almost feels like a cliffhanger in itself."

Author Sherryl Woods, whose books provide the source material for the series, spoke to Parade about Season 4, but is just as much in the dark as we are about if it will happen. "I'm certainly hopeful that the decision-makers at Netflix will be looking positively at us [for a Season 4], because we've had such a nice strong start," she said.

The show's second season premiered in February 2022 and it wasn't renewed for a third season until May of that year — so it's not necessarily a bad sign that there's no news yet. Not only that, but with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike, it's possible no decisions will be made until actors and writers are back to work.

What is Sweet Magnolias based on?

If you're worried about the show running out of source material, don't be. The Netflix series is based on the Sweet Magnolias book series by Sherryl Woods, and there are 11 books in the series. Woods told People in 2020 that the first season of the series pulled from the first three books: Stealing Home, A Slice of Heaven, and Feels Like Family.

Where is Sweet Magnolias filmed?



Although the ladies live, work, and have Margarita Nights in Serenity, South Carolina, that isn't a real place. The show isn't even made in the same Southern state. Instead, its cast and crew can be found during filming in the towns of Covington and McDonough, Georgia. Covington is a popular locale for film and TV; it was most notably portrayed as Mystic Falls in The Vampire Diaries.

Woods said that, in the books, she based the town Serenity on the real-life Sumter, South Carolina.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 cast



Although we can't yet say who would be in Sweet Magnolias Season 4 if the show is renewed, it seems likely all main characters would return as there were no exits in the finale.

Sweet Magnolias main cast

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Where to watch Sweet Magnolias



Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.