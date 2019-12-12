[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Supernatural, "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven." Read at your own risk!]

Michael may have been considered the "good son" and God's most loyal follower on Supernatural, but it looks like that will no longer be the case. Thursday's midseason finale, titled "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven," saw Castiel (Misha Collins) force his memories of Chuck (Rob Benedict) onto Michael while the archangel was in Adam Milligan's (Jake Abel) body, and as a result Michael's eyes were opened to who his father really is. The stunning realization rocked him to his core — so much so that he literally shook the bunker — which doesn't bode well for Chuck, who's in dire need of more allies.

Though Chuck's friend list is alarmingly thin these days, portrayer Rob Benedict says he isn't really concerned about losing Michael's loyalty because he has an even bigger problem on his hands. "I think Chuck is worried about that but he's also more focused on Sam [Winchester], who he has some sort of connection with [through] these wounds that they both have in their shoulders. That's where Chuck's main focus is right now," Benedict told TV Guide.

And Chuck has every right to be concerned about that mystical connection to Sam (Jared Padalecki). Their shared gunshot wound, which resulted in a piece of Sam's soul being entrenched in Chuck, allows the floppy-haired Winchester to see all of Chuck's alternate endings to their story, giving them the upper hand in their fight against God. The wound also means that Chuck is the weakest he's ever been, and that's not a position the creator of the universe would like to be in.

"He's really worried about it," Benedict said. "That's the one thing keeping him from being whole right now, so his main objective is to try to remedy that so that he has more power."

Toward the end of the episode, Chuck tricked Sam and Eileen (Shoshannah Stern) into showing up at an empty garage where they came face to face with the omnipotent being. Though it's unclear why Chuck lured them to the unknown location, Benedict noted the importance of that moment, as it sets up what he described as a "pretty epic" back half of the season, though he admitted he doesn't know how the show is poised to end.

"What's hilarious is I know very little. I still haven't been told about how it all ends, but I can imagine that there'll be a big standoff. I think it's all leading towards something pretty big," Benedict said. "With all of this tension that's going on now, I hope that this will all lead to a big finish that involves Chuck versus the Winchesters and all of the Winchesters' allies. I think that would be cool and gratifying for the audience and for us to play that out."

Before Supernatural reaches that epic conclusion, though, Benedict said he hopes to see at least one familiar face return. Noting that he loves Mark Pellegrino, who plays Lucifer, he said he also hopes that the final season will allow Emily Swallow to return. "I like the Darkness," he said. "She's my sister. She's one of the only allies I have."

Supernatural returns Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

