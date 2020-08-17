Update 08/17/2020: We now know when exactly Supernatural will resume with the remaining Season 15 episodes on The CW. The network unveiled its fall slate on Monday, revealing that Supernatural officially returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c.

Update 05/14/2020: New episodes of Supernatural are on the horizon. TV Guide has learned that Season 15 will resume Thursday nights at 8/7c this fall on the CW.

Previously 1/31/20: We're getting dangerously close to the end of Supernatural. The remaining episodes of Season 15, which find Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Cas (Misha Collins) revitalized after Jack (Alexander Calvert) returned from the dead and regained his soul, are poised to deliver one hell of an ending to the Winchesters' storied journey. But you're in for a wait to find out how Team Free Will fares in their uphill battle against the creator of the universe.

Supernatural went on hiatus after the March 23 episode "Destiny's Child," which marked the return of Genevieve Padalecki's Ruby after she was killed by the Winchesters back in Season 4. Though the current season filmed through Episode 18, post-production work hadn't been completed on numerous unaired episodes, resulting in the CW series taking another break after returning for the spring premiere on March 16. Expect the hiatus to last through May 1 given that the series isn't listed in the CW's new spring schedule.

The final stretch will see the Winchesters continue the good fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict), aka God, which hadn't been going well before Jack's surprise resurrection. They'd suffered plenty of setbacks like having their hero's luck stripped away which led to a crisis of faith before eventually turning things around. But now Team Free Will has Billie (Lisa Berry) on their side, they're in the best position they've ever been to stop Chuck once and for all.

