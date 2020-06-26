Lucifer fans, there's another reason to celebrate. Fresh off the spirit-lifting news that the Netflix series is, indeed, returning for Season 6, it looks like a Supernatural alum will be dropping by this season. Rob Benedict, who plays Chuck aka God in Supernatural will be making an unholy appearance in Season 5, TVLine reports.

Benedict is set to play Vincent Le Mec, "a hardened French Mercenary whose violent work brings him to Los Angeles — and into the crosshairs of Lucifer, Chloe and the LAPD," according to TVLine's description. From the sounds of it, Benedict's Le Mec will be just as troublesome in the devilishly fun Netflix series as he is on Supernatural.

Season 4 ended on a massive cliffhanger with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) returning to the underworld in order to save Earth from a demonic uprising, but not before that game-changing kiss with Chloe (Lauren German). While we don't know much about what will happen in the new season, you can probably expect some Deckerstar angst and, hopefully, one hell of a reunion.

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 arrives Friday, Aug. 21 on Netflix.