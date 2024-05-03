Studio Ghibli's 'The Boy and the Heron' Is Now Available for Preorder on Amazon

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Studio Ghibli film hit theaters in mid 2023 and received high praise from both avid anime fans and newcomers to the genre. It garnered mass attention from Studio Ghibli fans for two reasons: one, because it is said to be the most expensive film ever produced in Japan, and two, for a bit of a rumor that surrounded the nature of the production. Initially, it was speculated that The Boy and the Heron was to be legendary writer and director Hayao Miyazaki's last film. It was later announced during the movie's release that the film will likely not be Miyazaki's last, which is a relief for Ghibli super fans.

The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito Maki, a young boy living in Japan during the Pacific War in Tokyo. After losing his mother in a hospital fire, Mahito moves with his father and his new wife (which is Mahito's mother's sister) to an estate in a rural town outside of the city. There, he meets a mysterious heron who takes him to a sealed tower and ultimately changes his life forever.

The film is jam-packed with magical parallel universe-hopping, a wizard with a strange agenda, and a collapsing world crisis. It covers a multitude of topics with heavy themes surrounding family, loss, conflict, and a coming of age. This is the kind of feature that will have you smiling and crying within a few minutes, so be sure to buckle up.

