If you were holding out hope that the ghost of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) — or any version of him for that matter — would appear in future episodes of The Flash or even the potential Arrow spin-off, Green Arrow and the Canaries, you're about to be sorely disappointed.

In an Instagram live video, Amell revealed to fans that he has no plans to go back to the Arrowverse for a guest star role or otherwise. When fans asked him directly if he would ever return, he replied, "No, I'm done. That was good. It was a good eight years, but it was time to be done."

This news shouldn't come as a surprise to many fans, considering the Arrow series finale managed to wrap up Oliver's storyline in a very final and satisfying way. Seeing him reunite with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) in heaven put a perfect cap on his story, and it would have been odd (and slightly upsetting) to see him turn back up again, yanking him away from that happy ending.

That being said, we'd be lying if we said we hadn't been crossing our fingers for some kind of hallucination or flashback in Mia Smoak Queen's (Katherine McNamara), potential series. Now if that show gets picked up by The CW, it will be with the knowledge that a surprise appearance from Amell is completely off the table.

At least we can still cross our fingers for an appearance from Emily Bett Rickards?