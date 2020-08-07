Is Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about to throw down with Pat (Luke Wilson) in Stargirl's Season 1 finale? Judging by the shocking final moments of last week's episode, titled "Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One," it sure looks that way.

When we last caught up with the superhero duo, Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) had begun his mass reprogramming process and gained control of millions of minds, including Pat's. Now under the mind control of the telepathic ISA villain, Pat presents a new threat to Courtney, who just might have to fight her stepdad and partner is crimefighting. This couldn't have come at a worse time since the pair formed an even tighter bond after Courtney finally recognized Pat as the father in her life.

"I think it's such an interesting twist because I feel like throughout this first season, the show has been such a tease in that you get a little hint of something and then it gets ripped away," Bassinger told TV Guide of Pat's surprising turn. "Because Courtney just had that bonding moment and finally accepted him as the father figure, I think it adds a lot more dimension to the fight, but I think she might use that connection to her advantage."

Regardless of which side of the fight Pat lands on, Courtney still faces a difficult an uphill battle against the ISA, who are on the verge of brainwashing a hundred million people and murdering 25 million in the process. According to Bassinger, that final showdown between the JSA and their evil grown-up nemeses is going to be one to remember.

"It's epic. There's so many people," she said. "There's that iconic shot in the trailer of the ISA just coming at the JSA. I love that shot so much. When we were filming that, it was so rewarding because it really felt like the last hurrah."

See how it all goes down when Stargirl's Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8/7c on the CW. The episode also drops Monday on DC Universe.