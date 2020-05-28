Stargirl may be new to the Arrowverse but the show's stars have already begun thinking about potential crossovers with their CW cohorts. With the show currently airing its first season, Luke Wilson, who plays super stepdad Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E., says he likes the idea of opening up their world to the other spandex heroes in the near future.

"I think it would be kinda cool once the show gets rolling after this first season to start broadening the horizons and introducing new characters not just from the DC Universe but [also] from the Arrowverse," Wilson told TV Guide, also noting that he thought a crossover with The Flash would be cool.

Season 1, which was filmed in early 2019, was originally slated to be a DC Universe series which meant an Arrowverse crossover was out of the question. But now that the series has joined The CW's lineup, the doors are wide open for Blue Valley's Justice Society of America to mix it up with other Arrowverse figures. For Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney aka Stargirl, a crossover with Supergirl makes perfect sense given their names.

"Just the names in general kind of lend them to needing to work together," Bassinger said.

While Amy Smart, who plays Stargirl's mom Barbara, isn't exactly sure who she'd want to potentially crossover with yet, she did say that she's excited to be a part of this massive new world. "I have so much more of an appreciation for it," Smart explained. "It really taps into this creative fantasy that feels very childlike to me because it's getting in touch with your creativity again and all the possibilities."

"In the beginning, we didn't know we were going to be a part of the Arrowverse," Bassinger added. "We were strictly just supposed to be DC Universe. We didn't know where else we were going to go and so finding out that we were going to get to join that family and that huge fanbase that's already there, it's really exciting."

For now, Stargirl will focus on the issues plaguing her small town like the nefarious members of the Injustice Society of America who are hiding out in plain sight. After inheriting a super-powered staff, she'll forms a dynamic squad of misfit heroes to take on these villains of the past.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the CW. New episodes also drop Mondays on DC Universe.