Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman headline the new thriller
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is putting the TV western genre he resurrected back in its holster to return to the world of military thrillers that first got him acclaim in the latest Paramount+ series, Special Ops: Lioness.
Based on an actual U.S. Military program, the series is led and executive produced by Avatar star Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a strong-willed station agent who recruits and trains the female undercover agents within the CIA's Lioness Engagement Program. The agents are tasked with infiltrating the world's deadliest terrorist organizations and thwarting them from within.
The series brings Sheridan back to the espionage sweet spot he first cut his teeth on with films like Sicario and Hell or High Water, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
Here's everything to know about Special Ops: Lioness, including when it will premiere and the all-star cast (not one but two Oscar winners!) joining Saldaña.
Special Ops: Lioness will premiere Sunday, July 23, with two episodes on Paramount+. From there, it will air one episode weekly for the rest of its eight-episode first season.
"You up for playing outside the lines?" This intriguing question, posed by Nicole Kidman's character in the series' full trailer released on July 10, offers a good indication of what being part of the Lioness program means. The trailer begins with Joe declaring the undercover work for which she has recruited Cruz, a down-on-her-luck Marine, is noble. But tensions quickly flare as that noble mission goes off the rails in a mess of conflicting agendas, shootouts, and at least one burning barn.
The fast-paced preview offers plenty in the way of action and intense situations for Joe and Cruz, but it doesn't get into the specifics of the threat the Lioness team face (see below for more on that). However, it is safe to say that things don't go to plan, with a bloodied Cruz captured by the end of it –– all as Joe reminds her of the risk in a voiceover. If she didn't get it at the beginning, she probably does by the final scene.
The trailer also offers a look at some of the guest stars stopping by the show, including Jennifer Ehle, Martin Donovon, and notable character actor Bruce McGill.
A teaser trailer, first released in June 2022, actually offers more insight into the specific mission of the Lioness Engagement Program, which locates the wives and daughters of "high-value targets" and places operatives close to them to keep them safe when the targets are, well, just that –– targeted.
The series follows Cruz as she is embedded with the daughter of a terrorist until the mission goes awry –– and very publicly so. According to Freeman's Secretary of State in the trailer, they may have "executed a kill mission in front of CBS News." Not exactly the kind of programming that draws viewers!
When Cruz panics in the face of all the danger, Joe gives her little comfort with a stern reminder to "remember what you are fighting for."
Saldaña is not heading into battle alone in the new series. Oscar- and Emmy-winner Nicole Kidman co-stars as Kaitlyn Meade, the head of the Lioness Engagement Program. Like Saldaña, Kidman also serves as executive producer. Heading up the Lioness program with Kidman is House of Cards and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan alum Michael Kelly as Donald Westfield.
Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman is also in the mix, playing Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State. Freeman has plenty of experience playing government officials, having already served as president in Deep Impact and London Has Fallen. He's also held the post as CIA director in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy's The Sum of All Fears.
The relatively new name among the high-profile cast is Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key, Needle In A Timestack), who plays Cruz Manuelos, a rough-and-tumble Marine recruit to the program who goes undercover alongside Joe.
The series will co-star a robust roster of series regulars, including Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier.
Fans of Britney Spears will also recognize her husband, Sam Asghari, who pops up as a character named Kamal in the series.
Taylor Sheridan has made Paramount+ his home for new series and some might be wondering –– does Special Ops: Lioness exist in the same ever-expanding cinematic universe as his mega-hit Yellowstone and its spinoffs 1883, 1923, and the other upcoming spin-offs? The answer is no –– at least not based on anything known about the show at this time.
Sheridan has launched other Paramount+ shows outside of the YCU (Yellowstone Cinematic Universe) including Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner and Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone. Special Ops: Lioness seems poised to follow in their footsteps.
Special Ops: Lioness begins its weekly rollout July 23 on Paramount+ with two episodes. The rest of Sheridan's growing catalog of series –– including 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown –– is also now streaming of Paramount+, though his biggest show, Yellowstone, is exclusively streaming on Peacock.