Now that WarnerMedia's new streaming service has officially launched, we can finally start counting down the days until every episode of South Park becomes available to stream. Last year, HBO Max announced that every episode of South Park will live on the platform as of June 24. It will also stream episodes of the next three seasons of the long-running comedy 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central, which has been South Park's home for the previous 23 seasons.

The most-watched show on Hulu, South Park initiated a bit of a battle for the streaming rights, with CBS and Hulu vying to host the series on their platforms. HBO Max will share domestic streaming rights with ViacomCBS, but in adding South Park to its packed slate, HBO Max shores up its collection of already-beloved shows, and proves it's determined to appeal to a cross-section of viewers across age ranges.

The addition of Rick and Morty is definitely helping in that area too. While you wait for South Park to arrive, you can watch all three seasons, which are available to watch on HBO Max now. Future seasons of the beloved cartoon, including the fourth season set to debut on November 10, will continue to premiere on Adult Swim before making their way to the service.

