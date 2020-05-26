HBO Max is coming in hot with a ton of new content, many new titles of which will be available at launch. The WarnerMedia streaming service will boast HBO's entire premium original content slate, along with other TV favorites like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with 20 films from Japan's iconic Studio Ghibli house. In addition to the licensed offerings, HBO Max has been steadily rolling out a stream of announcements for shows such as the Gossip Girl sequel and a Greg Berlanti Green Lantern series, plus the forthcoming Friends reunion special.
So, which HBO Max Originals will actually be available to watch when the new streaming service launches on Wednesday, May 27? Below, we've rounded up a list of all the new series and licensed titles you'll have access to when the platform graces us with its presence. You find a list of every movie, series, and special coming to HBO Max right here. You can also find out what's coming to the streaming service in June right here.
Love Life
Anna Kendrick and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are teaming up for this scripted series that looks like it's going to give Kendrick her Girls moment. The comedy follows her character, Darby, as she falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way.
Legendary
In this competition series, voguing teams — known in the world of underground ballroom as "houses" — will compete in a series of balls and showcases to see who will be crowned "legendary." Celebrity judges will include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.
On the Record
On the Record centers around music executive Drew Dixon as she tells her story about accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault in the wake of #MeToo.
Craftopia
As part of HBO Max's dedication to providing family-oriented content, YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki will host this kids' competition series that will put their crafting skills to the test.
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang will be introduced to a whole new generation in this series about the classic cartoon characters with stories adapted for today's audience.
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo
It was only a matter of time before someone over at Sesame Street got into the late-night game. Elmo will host his very own talk show and will interview everyone from Blake Lively to Batman.
Check out a partial list of originals and library offerings which will be available on launch day, in addition to the HBO premium originals library (which includes Barry, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Insecure, The Jinx, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, Westworld, The Wire, and more).
May 27
HBO Max Originals
Series
The Alienist
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
Doctor Who
DC's Doom Patrol Seasons 1 and 2
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Ghosts
Home
Impractical Jokers Seasons 1-4
Independent
Katy Keene
Lipstick Empire
Luther
Nancy Drew
The O.C.
The Office
Pretty Little Liars
Rick and Morty
Robot Chicken
Sesame Street
Stath Lets Flats
Top Gear Seasons 17-25
Torchwood
Trigonometry
Movies
2001: A Space Odyssey
An American in Paris
Batman movie collection
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Friday the 13th
Godzilla
Gone with the Wind
The Goonies
Gremlins
Happily Ever Avatar
A Hard Day's Night
Howl's Moving Castle
Justice League
Kiki's Delivery Service
Lego movies
Lethal Weapon movies
The Lord of the Rings
The Matrix
Monsters Vs. Aliens
My Neighbor Totoro
A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
North by Northwest
Ponyo
Princess Mononoke
Rebel without a Cause
Singin' in the Rain
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Snatchers
Spirited Away
Superman movie collection
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
V for Vendetta
When Harry Met Sally
Wonder Woman
The Wizard of Oz
