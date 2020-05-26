HBO Max is coming in hot with a ton of new content, many new titles of which will be available at launch. The WarnerMedia streaming service will boast HBO's entire premium original content slate, along with other TV favorites like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with 20 films from Japan's iconic Studio Ghibli house. In addition to the licensed offerings, HBO Max has been steadily rolling out a stream of announcements for shows such as the Gossip Girl sequel and a Greg Berlanti Green Lantern series, plus the forthcoming Friends reunion special.

So, which HBO Max Originals will actually be available to watch when the new streaming service launches on Wednesday, May 27? Below, we've rounded up a list of all the new series and licensed titles you'll have access to when the platform graces us with its presence. You find a list of every movie, series, and special coming to HBO Max right here. You can also find out what's coming to the streaming service in June right here.





Love Life

Anna Kendrick and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig are teaming up for this scripted series that looks like it's going to give Kendrick her Girls moment. The comedy follows her character, Darby, as she falls in and out of love and meets people who change her life along the way.





Legendary

In this competition series, voguing teams — known in the world of underground ballroom as "houses" — will compete in a series of balls and showcases to see who will be crowned "legendary." Celebrity judges will include Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.





On the Record

On the Record centers around music executive Drew Dixon as she tells her story about accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault in the wake of #MeToo.





Craftopia

As part of HBO Max's dedication to providing family-oriented content, YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki will host this kids' competition series that will put their crafting skills to the test.





Looney Tunes Cartoons

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang will be introduced to a whole new generation in this series about the classic cartoon characters with stories adapted for today's audience.





The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

It was only a matter of time before someone over at Sesame Street got into the late-night game. Elmo will host his very own talk show and will interview everyone from Blake Lively to Batman.

Check out a partial list of originals and library offerings which will be available on launch day, in addition to the HBO premium originals library (which includes Barry, Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Insecure, The Jinx, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, Westworld, The Wire, and more).

May 27

HBO Max Originals

Craftopia

Legendary

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Life

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

On the Record

Series

The Alienist

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC's Doom Patrol Seasons 1 and 2

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Ghosts

Home

Impractical Jokers Seasons 1-4

Independent

Katy Keene

Lipstick Empire

Luther

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

The Office

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Sesame Street

Stath Lets Flats

Top Gear Seasons 17-25

Torchwood

Trigonometry

Movies

2001: A Space Odyssey

An American in Paris

Batman movie collection

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Friday the 13th

Godzilla

Gone with the Wind

The Goonies

Gremlins

Happily Ever Avatar

A Hard Day's Night

Howl's Moving Castle

Justice League

Kiki's Delivery Service

Lego movies

Lethal Weapon movies

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix

Monsters Vs. Aliens

My Neighbor Totoro

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

North by Northwest

Ponyo

Princess Mononoke

Rebel without a Cause

Singin' in the Rain

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Snatchers

Spirited Away

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

V for Vendetta

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz

HBO Max launches on Wednesday, May 27. Find out all of the original shows, movies, and specials coming to HBO Max right here.